Digital Tools Can Cut Waste Costs, IFC Finds

Cities and waste companies can cut costs, lift recycling, and boost revenue by adopting digital technology across the waste chain, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) said in a new report.

Titled Waste, Reimagined: Practical Guidance for Digitalizing Waste Management and published in May 2026, the report warns that open dumping, waste burning, and poor collection impose roughly $361 billion a year in global health and environmental costs.

The findings land as municipalities worldwide try to widen collection, raise recycling rates, and meet climate targets under tight budgets. The IFC argues that tools such as sorting systems powered by artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, GPS fleet tracking, digital billing, and citizen platforms deliver fast gains at a fraction of the cost of large physical infrastructure.

Several case studies show the scale of those returns. In Tunisia, route analytics and telematics cut collection times by up to 57 percent and reduced fuel use by between 29 and 48 percent. South Korea’s IoT smart bins lowered collection frequency by 66 percent and trimmed costs by as much as 83 percent. Sorting plants in Switzerland reached material recovery rates of up to 95 percent using AI and optical sensors.

Digital systems also widened service coverage. In Cambodia’s Battambang municipality, pairing GPS vehicle tracking with digital billing expanded collection from about 40 percent of the area to between 75 and 80 percent. In Cotonou, Benin’s commercial capital, GPS monitoring lifted collection volumes by roughly 9 percent and curbed fuel theft, at an estimated $465 per vehicle to install and about $23 monthly to operate.

The report frames digitalization as a governance and service reform rather than a technology project. It advises municipalities to start with simpler applications such as digital billing, fleet tracking, route optimisation, and citizen engagement before scaling more advanced systems, supported by strong data governance and phased rollout.

For the private sector, the IFC points to expanding opportunities in waste technology services, data platforms, AI applications, and recycling marketplaces. It concludes that digitalization offers an affordable route to measurable returns long before major infrastructure projects are finished.