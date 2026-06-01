Ghana, Czech Republic Open Visa Waiver Talks

Ghana and the Czech Republic have begun talks on a potential visa waiver agreement, Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced after meeting his Czech counterpart in Prague.

Ablakwa said the discussions followed his hosting by Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka, and centred on strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

Beyond the visa talks, he said the meeting covered revived €48 million bridge projects in Ghana, the expansion of VAMED hospitals, and ongoing negotiations to supply buses aimed at improving public transport.

Ablakwa was in Prague partly for the GLOBSEC forum, where he said he shared reflections on Africa’s role in a shifting global order and on the Ghana-led coalition for reparatory justice.

The talks fit a wider push by the minister, who has made visa waiver agreements a priority and signalled that Ghana expects to secure more of them this year as it works to raise the global standing of its passport.