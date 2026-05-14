Ghana Courts Global Mining Capital as Reform Agenda Gains Momentum in New York

Story By: Nii Okpoti Odamtten/Muhammed Faisal Mustapha…

In a decisive push to deepen international confidence in Ghana’s mining sector, senior government officials and industry stakeholders took Ghana’s investment message directly to the heart of global finance in New York, where discussions centered on ethical mining, regulatory reforms, and sustainable economic partnerships.

The high level engagement brought together investors, capital market leaders, and mining executives at a strategic luncheon hosted by Newcore Gold Ltd., creating what participants described as one of the most significant recent dialogues on Ghana’s evolving extractive industry and its future on the global stage.

Leading Ghana’s delegation was Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, who outlined the government’s renewed commitment to transforming the country’s mineral extraction sector through investor friendly reforms, local participation policies, and enhanced regulatory transparency.

The minister emphasized that Ghana remains one of Africa’s most stable and promising mining destinations, noting that government reforms are designed not only to attract foreign direct investment but also to ensure that local communities benefit meaningfully from the country’s vast natural resources.

Joining the delegation was Madam Ama Mawusi Mawuenyefia, National Coordinator for the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP), who used the platform to highlight Ghana’s ambitious efforts to formalize artisanal and small scale mining operations across the country.

According to Madam Mawuenyefia, the rCOMSDEP initiative represents a strategic national pathway toward responsible mining practices, skills development, environmental sustainability, and investor confidence. She stressed that the programme seeks to sanitize the mining sector while simultaneously creating ethical and profitable opportunities for both Ghanaian operators and international investors.

“Ghana is building a mining ecosystem where responsibility and profitability can coexist. We are creating a system that protects communities and the environment while still delivering viable returns for investors,” Madam Mawuenyefia stated during discussions with stakeholders.

The luncheon also served as an opportunity for Ghanaian officials to reassure investors that the country remains committed to strengthening governance within the extractive industry, particularly at a time when global markets are increasingly demanding environmentally conscious and socially responsible mining operations.

Diplomatic support for the investment drive came from His Excellency Victor Smith, Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, who joined the delegation in projecting Ghana as one of Africa’s most competitive and politically stable destinations for long term investment.

Ambassador Smith reportedly underscored the importance of international partnerships in accelerating Ghana’s industrial transformation agenda, adding that the country’s democratic stability, strategic reforms, and rich mineral reserves continue to position it favorably within the global investment landscape.

Participants at the meeting included representatives from capital markets, mining investment groups, and development focused institutions, many of whom expressed strong interest in Ghana’s evolving approach to responsible mining and sustainable resource management.

Observers say the New York engagement reflects a broader strategy by the Ghanaian government to reposition the country’s mining industry beyond traditional extraction by promoting value creation, local empowerment, and environmentally responsible practices capable of meeting modern global investment standards.

For Ghana’s delegation, however, the significance of the gathering extended beyond policy presentations and investment pitches. It symbolized what officials described as the power of strategic collaboration bringing government, investors, and development actors together to shape conversations capable of unlocking transformative economic opportunities for Ghana and the wider African continent.