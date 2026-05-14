DopeNation Say ‘Kakalika’ Success Feels Overwhelming as Song Goes Viral in Sports Circles

Ghanaian music duo DopeNation say they are still coming to terms with the growing international attention surrounding their hit song Kakalika, which has recently gained renewed popularity after being featured in viral football celebration clips across major matches worldwide.

Speaking in an interview on Adom News, the duo described the moment as both exciting and overwhelming, noting that years of consistent effort in the music industry are finally beginning to reflect in global recognition.

According to them, their journey has not been easy, but persistence, discipline, and continuous content creation have kept them focused despite challenges and criticism along the way.

“Honestly, this is overwhelming. We have constantly been at this, from making music to projecting it to the world in our own way ever since we decided to take this as a career,” the group shared.

DopeNation also expressed appreciation to fans, family members, and close supporters who have stood by them throughout their musical journey, saying that such encouragement has been key to their growth and motivation.

They further highlighted the role of social media in amplifying their reach, crediting dance challenges and online creators for helping push “Kakalika” beyond Ghanaian borders. The viral “Swengi Mame” trend, in particular, was mentioned as a major boost that introduced the song to a wider global audience.

The duo added that seeing top footballers celebrate goals with the track has been one of the most surprising and rewarding moments of their career so far.

“So it’s really overwhelming to see top footballers dance to Kakalika anytime they celebrate,” they noted.

Beyond the viral success, DopeNation revealed plans for an upcoming international tour, starting in Europe later this month and running through July. They are expected to continue performances in the United States and parts of Australia in August.

Describing the period as a “Kakalika summer,” the duo expressed gratitude to media platforms for consistently supporting and promoting their work.

Story by: Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Popularly Known As: Attractive Mustapha

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