Ghana Completes Debt Restructuring as IMF Partnership Evolves

President John Dramani Mahama emphasized Ghana’s successful debt restructuring and evolving relationship with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in his 2026 New Year address, signaling confidence that the country has moved beyond emergency stabilization toward a more sustainable and self-reliant fiscal trajectory.

The President confirmed Ghana has successfully completed the renegotiation of debt obligations on terms that protect sovereignty while ensuring sustainability. The comprehensive restructuring process, closely monitored by domestic and international investors, has eased immediate repayment burdens while reinforcing the government’s commitment to responsible fiscal management after the country defaulted on most external debt in December 2022.

Ghana achieved critical milestones throughout 2025, completing Eurobond restructuring with creditor participation exceeding 95 percent and securing bilateral agreements with multiple members of the Official Creditor Committee (OCC) under the Group of Twenty (G20) Common Framework. The debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio improved dramatically from 88 percent at the height of the crisis to 53 percent by August 2025, demonstrating sustained fiscal consolidation efforts.

The Eurobond exchange, finalized in October 2024, delivered significant debt relief through maturity extensions and net present value reductions across Ghana’s $13 billion international bond portfolio. The government secured agreements in principle with other external commercial creditors on treatments consistent with program parameters and comparability principles, though negotiations continue with remaining holdout creditors representing a small share of total obligations.

President Mahama noted the country is beginning the process of exiting the IMF program with dignity, not as supplicants but as partners. This reflects an effort to reposition Ghana from crisis management to partnership-driven engagement, signaling greater confidence in domestic policy capacity and economic governance following years of program dependence.

The IMF Executive Board completed the fifth review of Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement in mid-December 2025, approving immediate disbursement of approximately $385 million and bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to about $2.8 billion since program approval in May 2023. The $3 billion, 39-month program provided essential financial and technical support focused on restoring macroeconomic stability through demand management reforms.

Ghana achieved a primary fiscal surplus of 1.5 percent of GDP by year-end 2025, on track with program objectives despite earlier policy slippages during the 2024 election period. The 2026 budget, submitted to Parliament, aligns with fiscal program objectives and the new Fiscal Responsibility Framework while accommodating developmental and security needs through revenue mobilization and expenditure rationalization.

The evolving relationship with the IMF carries particular relevance for the business community. While the Fund’s program provided credibility and policy discipline during acute stress, firms remained attentive to its impact on taxation, public spending and credit conditions. The prospect of structured and orderly exit suggests gradual easing of policy constraints, creating room for growth-supportive measures while maintaining fiscal prudence.

Growth through September 2025 exceeded expectations, driven by strong services and agriculture sectors. The external sector improved considerably on robust exports, particularly gold and cocoa, with international reserve accumulation far exceeding ECF-supported program targets. Reserves reached $11.4 billion by March 2025, providing substantial buffer capacity for currency defense operations.

Inflation pressures subsided dramatically throughout 2025, with the rate declining from over 23 percent at the end of 2024 to approximately 5 percent by December, falling within the Bank of Ghana’s target band of 6 to 10 percent for the first time since 2021. The sharp disinflation trajectory, supported by currency stability and tighter monetary policy, created space for the central bank to begin a cautious easing cycle.

The Bank of Ghana cut its policy rate by a cumulative 650 basis points to 21.5 percent during 2025, appropriately balancing inflation control with growth support as economic conditions stabilized. Governor Johnson Asiama emphasized that further easing should remain gradual and data dependent, particularly given rising utility prices and lingering inflationary risks that require continued vigilance.

President Mahama emphasized that Ghana has restored credibility with international partners, a statement resonating strongly with investors assessing country risk. Restored credibility improves access to international capital markets, supports negotiations with development finance institutions and strengthens Ghana’s standing in bilateral and multilateral engagements.

Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings upgraded Ghana’s foreign currency sovereign credit rating from Selective Default to CCC plus in mid-2025, reflecting improved fiscal and external positions. The upgrade signaled reduced default risk and enhanced investor confidence, contributing to lower risk premiums that translate into reduced borrowing costs over time.

Ghana initiated preliminary discussions with international investors and rating agencies regarding potential market re-entry in late 2025, supported by improved macroeconomic indicators and successful debt restructuring completion. Officials announced concrete plans for gradual return to international capital markets, marking a significant achievement in the country’s economic recovery journey.

Improved debt sustainability and enhanced fiscal credibility provide a more predictable operating environment for businesses. Reduced uncertainty around sovereign finances supports long-term investment planning, particularly in capital-intensive sectors including infrastructure, energy and manufacturing. Financial institutions benefit from improved sovereign risk metrics, which influence lending rates and balance sheet stability.

The authorities implemented decisive steps to safeguard financial stability, including executing the strategy to restructure and reform state-owned banks, closing gaps in the crisis management and resolution framework, and pursuing a multi-pronged approach to reduce non-performing loans. The recapitalization of state banks progressed steadily, with the Bank of Ghana intensifying enhanced supervision and reporting requirements.

Significant progress occurred in strengthening Ghana’s governance and public sector efficiency aligned with the recently published Governance Diagnostic Assessment report. These structural reforms address longstanding vulnerabilities that contributed to previous fiscal crises, building institutional capacity for sustained macroeconomic stability beyond the IMF program period.

Important progress has been made on structural fiscal reforms supporting adjustment and entrenching discipline. Initiatives include boosting domestic revenues through improved tax administration, strengthening public financial and investment management systems, and bolstering credibility of Ghana’s fiscal framework through enhanced oversight and accountability mechanisms.

External factors including global interest rate movements, commodity price fluctuations and geopolitical developments remain important variables that could influence Ghana’s growth trajectory during 2026. The depreciation of the United States dollar driven by investor uncertainty over trade policies and recession fears eased global demand pressures, contributing to the cedi’s relative stability throughout 2025.

The President’s message reinforces growing consensus within the business community that Ghana has moved beyond crisis management into a phase of cautious consolidation. With debt restructuring completed and fiscal discipline restored, firms and investors are increasingly reassessing Ghana as a more predictable and competitive destination for capital allocation in 2026 and beyond.

Sustaining this positive trajectory requires continued adherence to fiscal discipline, completion of remaining structural reforms and maintenance of policy credibility that underpins restored investor confidence. The transition from IMF program dependence to partnership-based engagement represents both opportunity and challenge as Ghana charts its economic course forward.