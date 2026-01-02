Ghana Private Equity Gains Momentum Amid Regulatory Reform

Private equity and venture capital are emerging as increasingly influential drivers of economic growth in Ghana, offering long-term financing alongside strategic guidance and governance support to startups and small to medium enterprises (SMEs), according to industry analysts tracking the country’s expanding alternative investment ecosystem.

Ghana’s private equity sector, valued at approximately $6.93 billion in assets under management as of 2023, has experienced dramatic growth from a single $6 million fund in 1992 to nearly 70 fund management companies operating 72 funds today. This represents an average annual increase of 23 percent in assets, positioning Ghana among West Africa’s leading recipients of private capital.

The sector attracted significant investment flows throughout 2023 and 2024, with Ghana ranking among the continent’s top destinations for alternative capital despite broader declines in African venture funding. The growth reflects increasing confidence in Ghana’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and its ability to generate both financial returns and developmental impact across priority sectors.

Private equity in Ghana is expanding beyond traditional industries, increasingly targeting high-growth areas including agriculture, financial technology (fintech), healthcare, logistics and renewable energy. These focus areas align closely with national development priorities embodied in the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda and the Ghana Coronavirus Alleviation and Revitalization of Enterprises Support (CARES) Programme, signaling a shift from pure profit motives toward broader economic contribution.

The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) issued a transformative directive in May 2025 requiring pension funds to allocate at least 5 percent of assets to domestic private equity and venture capital firms by 2026, making Ghana the first African country to mandate rather than merely permit such investments. With pension assets reaching GH¢86.4 billion ($6.2 billion) by end 2024 and projected to surpass GH¢100 billion by late 2025, the mandate could unlock approximately $337 million in growth capital for Ghanaian enterprises.

The policy represents a fundamental shift in approach. While countries including Nigeria, Botswana and South Africa maintain regulatory caps on pension fund allocations to alternative investments, these ceilings largely failed to incentivize actual deployment. Ghana previously allowed up to 25 percent of pension assets for alternative investments, yet only 0.58 percent was allocated before the mandate, demonstrating the gap between permission and action.

Current utilization stands at just 4.4 percent of the 25 percent regulatory limit, compared to Nigeria’s 34 percent usage of a 5 percent cap and South Africa’s approximately 8 percent allocation under a 15 percent ceiling. The disparity illustrates how Ghana’s pension system, despite its size and sophistication, remains underexposed to productive investments that could strengthen private sector growth and reduce reliance on government securities.

More than half of Ghanaian pension providers now report exposure to private capital, signaling a shift from cautious observation to active participation according to research by the African Private Capital Association (AVCA). Approximately 65 percent of respondents plan to increase allocations to private equity within five years, encouraged by policy reforms and growing familiarity with alternative asset performance.

Ghanaian pension funds prioritize impact-driven investments aligned with national development goals. The top sectors include healthcare at 55 percent, agribusiness at 45 percent, and technology at 40 percent. By asset class, 38 percent favor real assets such as property and infrastructure, 24 percent prefer private equity, and 19 percent are exploring venture capital, signaling a shift from passive accumulation to active deployment strategies.

Many pension funds favor Development Finance Institution (DFI) backed vehicles at 28 percent for their de-risking role, and co-investment models at 22 percent that enable shared due diligence and provide investment protection. The cautious approach reflects fiduciary responsibilities to millions of contributors while recognizing the need to diversify beyond traditional government bonds and bank deposits.

Notable success stories underscore private equity’s transformative impact. PEG Africa secured $25 million from CDC Group to expand pay-as-you-go solar products across West Africa, bringing clean energy access to underserved communities while generating returns. Injaro Agricultural Capital supports smallholder farmers through investments in agribusinesses including AgroCenta and Burro Ghana, demonstrating how private equity can deliver financial returns while creating meaningful social impact.

Mirepa Capital closed an $8 million private equity fund in 2024 raised entirely from local pension funds and institutional investors including Petra Trust Pensions, Secure Pension Trust, Fidelity Asset Management, Stanbic Investment Management and Venture Capital Trust Fund. The achievement marked the second Ghanaian fund raised almost exclusively from domestic sources, following Injaro Investments’ 200 million cedi fund ($13 million) in 2023 anchored by pension funds and local investors.

Venture capital and private equity backed businesses generated over 44,000 direct jobs by 2023, with women comprising 54 percent of the workforce according to industry data. The employment creation demonstrates how alternative capital contributes to inclusive economic growth beyond pure financial metrics, addressing development objectives while pursuing commercial returns.

Structural challenges persist despite sector momentum. Legal and regulatory bottlenecks, a limited pool of institutional investors, and underdeveloped exit markets continue restricting full capital deployment. By comparison, countries including Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria maintain stronger frameworks, making them more attractive destinations for global fund managers seeking stability and predictable returns.

The absence of limited partnership legislation represents a significant impediment. Without this foundational legal structure, Ghanaian fund managers often resort to offshore holding companies in jurisdictions including Mauritius, creating additional complexity and costs. Industry stakeholders have advocated for Ghana’s Limited Partnerships Bill, which would establish the legal framework used by most private equity funds globally and simplify fund structuring.

Regulatory barriers impede extensive fund manager participation. These include mandatory Ghanaian domicile requirements and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) licensing procedures regarded as burdensome, dissuading some international fund managers from active involvement despite market opportunities. Streamlining these processes while maintaining oversight remains a priority reform objective.

Exit market development lags regional peers. The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) maintains limited liquidity compared to exchanges in Johannesburg, Lagos or Nairobi, constraining initial public offering (IPO) opportunities for portfolio companies. Strategic sales to corporate acquirers or secondary transactions provide alternative exit routes, though the small number of potential buyers in many sectors limits valuation and timing flexibility.

In May 2024, Adenia exited its investment in Outdoor Holdings Limited, parent company of DDP Outdoor, Ghana’s leading out-of-home advertising firm, through sale to Injaro Ghana Venture Capital Fund. The transaction demonstrated how fund-to-fund transfers can provide liquidity while maintaining growth momentum for successful portfolio companies, though such exits remain relatively uncommon.

Looking ahead, industry leaders emphasize that reforms including limited partnership legislation, improved domestic capital mobilization beyond the pension mandate, and greater participation from insurance companies could unlock the sector’s full potential. Strategies to support women-led enterprises and integration of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards are gaining prominence, ensuring private equity contributes to inclusive and sustainable development.

The Ghana Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (GVCA), launched by local fund managers, serves as a catalyst for the industry by empowering members with knowledge, resources and connections needed to fuel investment, innovation and sustainable development. The association champions policies supporting sector expansion while providing training to strengthen skills across the ecosystem.

With private equity increasingly recognized as a key tool for industrialization and SME scaling, Ghana stands at a pivotal moment. By prioritizing regulatory reform, building capacity and strengthening the investment ecosystem, the country has the opportunity to solidify its position as a regional investment hub while driving long-term economic growth beyond traditional financing sources.