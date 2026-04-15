GFIM Processes GH¢2.11 Billion in 7,391 Wednesday Trades

Ghana’s fixed income market processed GH¢2.11 billion across 7,391 transactions on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, as Treasury bills drove the bulk of activity on the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) while Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) bonds continued to attract steady secondary market demand.

Treasury bills (T-bills) dominated the session with GH¢1.58 billion changing hands across 7,316 transactions, accounting for roughly 75 percent of the day’s total volume. The most active instrument was a 364-day bill maturing July 13, 2026, which recorded GH¢681.64 million in volume spread across 1,867 trades, closing at a price of GH¢98.86 per GH¢100 face value.

DDEP bonds ranked second with GH¢465.64 million traded in 55 deals. The 2023-GC-1 bond maturing February 16, 2027 led that segment, registering GH¢299.99 million across 37 transactions at a closing yield of 10.84 percent and a price of GH¢98.02 per GH¢100 face value. The 2023-GC-4 bond maturing February 12, 2030 followed with GH¢104.84 million in eight deals at a closing yield of 13.08 percent.

Sell and buyback trades on Government of Ghana (GoG) bonds contributed GH¢62.47 million across 10 transactions. The most active instrument in that segment was the 2023-GC-3 bond maturing February 13, 2029, which generated GH¢55.53 million across six deals at a yield of 12.10 percent.

Corporate bonds recorded GH¢3.83 million in eight transactions. Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) accounted for all corporate activity, with its bond maturing August 31, 2026 trading at a closing price of GH¢101.37 per GH¢100 face value.

New GoG bonds recorded minimal activity at GH¢546,022 across two trades. The 7-year bond maturing March 29, 2033 closed at a yield of 12.20 percent. Old GoG bonds registered no trades for the session.