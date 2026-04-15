GSE-CI Breaks 13,500 as MTN Ghana Drives Wednesday Rally

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) surged on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, with the benchmark GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) climbing 250.53 points to close at 13,530.25, crossing above the 13,500 level for the first time since March’s sharp market correction, as investor confidence firmed across telecommunications, banking, and insurance counters.

The session, designated the 7,191st trading session, pushed total market capitalisation to GH¢256.44 billion from GH¢252.05 billion at Tuesday’s close, reflecting a single-day increase of more than GH¢4 billion in investor wealth. The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) gained 6.50 points to settle at 8,046.42. Year-to-date, the GSE-CI has returned 54.27 percent and the GSE-FSI 73.15 percent since January 1, 2026.

Total shares traded stood at 1,654,603, generating turnover of GH¢10,529,561.89 for the session.

Scancom PLC (MTNGH), the listed vehicle of MTN Ghana, dominated proceedings. The stock rose GH¢0.24 to close at GH¢5.79 and accounted for approximately 81 percent of all shares traded, with 1,337,862 units changing hands for a total value of GH¢7,758,244.07. The closing bid price of GH¢5.50 suggested buyers remained active at the bell.

GCB Bank PLC (GCB) was the standout gainer of the day in price terms, adding GH¢0.81 to close at GH¢26.82 on 47,551 shares traded, contributing GH¢1,273,759.03 in turnover. Societe Generale Ghana PLC (SOGEGH) was the third most actively traded counter by value, with 128,607 shares generating GH¢687,354.00, though the stock edged GH¢0.05 lower to GH¢5.32.

SIC Insurance Company PLC (SIC) gained GH¢0.22 to GH¢4.12, while Clydestone (Ghana) PLC (CLYD) rose GH¢0.12 to GH¢1.32. Ecobank Transnational Inc. (ETI) gained GH¢0.07 to GH¢1.88, and Cal Bank PLC (CAL) edged GH¢0.02 higher to GH¢0.77 on 78,332 shares.

On the losing side, Access Bank Ghana PLC (ACCESS) declined GH¢4.19 to GH¢37.81, the largest single-stock price drop of the session. Enterprise Group PLC (EGL) fell GH¢0.24 to GH¢11.39, while TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC (TOTAL) slipped GH¢0.10 to GH¢38.40 on 3,884 shares. Fan Milk PLC (FML) also retreated GH¢0.04 to GH¢12.55.

Wednesday’s close marks the third successive session of gains this week, building on Monday’s 4.52 million shares traded and Tuesday’s 1.88 million. No trades were recorded on the Ghana Alternative Market (GAX).