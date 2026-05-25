GFA Sets Zone Three Relegation Playoff for May 30

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed a Zone Three relegation playoff between Na God FC and Golden Warriors for Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 PM.

The match was necessitated after both clubs ended the Division One League season locked on 34 points each and with identical head-to-head records. Golden Warriors won 2-1 at home in the first meeting between the two sides, and Na God FC responded with a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture, leaving every available separator exhausted and a winner-takes-all decider as the only resolution.

The playoff will determine which club plays Division One League football in the 2026/27 season. The losing side will be relegated to the Regional 2nd Division.