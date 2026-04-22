GETFund Releases GH¢199m to Clear School Feeding Arrears

The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has disbursed three cheques totalling GH¢199,471,691 to settle outstanding payments owed to perishable goods suppliers serving Free Senior High School (FSHS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions nationwide.

The payment covers arrears accumulated under the FSHS feeding programme from October to February and TVET supplies from October to December.

GETFund said the release reaffirms the government’s commitment to honouring obligations to service providers who support feeding and logistics across both programmes, and is expected to ease operational pressures on suppliers while ensuring uninterrupted delivery of essential perishable items to students.

The Fund said it remains committed to timely payments and sustained collaboration with stakeholders to strengthen educational service delivery across the country.