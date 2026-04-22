ACTT Named Runner-Up Best TVET Provider at Ghana Excellence Awards

The African Centre for Technical Training (ACTT) has been recognised as Overall Best Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Provider at the Pre-Tertiary level, placing first runner-up at the 2026 Ghana TVET Excellence Awards in Accra.

The awards ceremony, organised by the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) under the theme “Celebrating Outstanding Skills, Innovation and Industry Partnerships,” brought together key stakeholders in Ghana’s skills development sector. The initiative is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Education, Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth and implemented by the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana in partnership with CTVET.

ACTT’s recognition followed a rigorous evaluation process involving jury assessment, field verification, and institutional impact review, with criteria spanning training quality, innovation, infrastructure, industry collaboration, and learner outcomes.

The award adds to a period of growing recognition for the institution. Its Founder and President, Penelope Brooke Thompson, was recently honoured for promoting skills development at the 10th Ghana Women of Excellence Awards by Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

ACTT is positioning itself as a practical bridge between training and employment at a time of rising youth unemployment and skills shortages. The centre is expanding with a new campus in Kumasi that is expected to raise its annual training capacity to approximately 4,500 learners. Management is also seeking partnerships to introduce 12 new courses spanning artisanal, technical, and creative sectors, with a long-term vision of establishing ACTT as a replicable model for high-quality, locally driven TVET across Africa.