GETFund Awards GH¢400 Million Contract to Equip New KNUST Teaching Hospital

The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has awarded a GH¢400 million contract for the procurement of medical equipment for a new teaching hospital at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, moving a long-anticipated project significantly closer to reality.

The initiative forms part of government’s programme to strengthen tertiary healthcare delivery and enhance the capacity of public universities to provide globally competitive training and services. The announcement marks a concrete step forward after years of advocacy for the hospital’s establishment, including a pledge by Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang at KNUST’s 58th Congregation in June 2025 that President Mahama would personally intervene to advance the project.

GETFund Administrator Paul Adjei commended the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for playing a decisive and sustained role in advancing the establishment of the hospital. As Chancellor of KNUST, he actively championed the need for a dedicated teaching hospital, engaging key stakeholders and advocating for investment to support medical training and healthcare delivery.

When completed and fully equipped, the teaching hospital will serve as a critical hub for clinical training, advanced medical research, and specialised healthcare services. The facility is expected to provide hands-on training opportunities for medical students, support innovation in key medical fields, and improve access to quality healthcare in the Ashanti Region and beyond.

Adjei also praised KNUST Vice-Chancellor Professor Rita Akosua Dickson for her leadership in advancing the project. KNUST has for years relied on the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi for clinical training, a long-standing arrangement that both institutions have worked to deepen. A dedicated teaching hospital within the university is expected to significantly expand training capacity and reduce pressure on existing facilities.

The Ghanaian Times, in an editorial response to the contract award, noted that while the investment deserves commendation, Ghana has over the years announced many ambitious projects, some of which have stalled or failed to deliver promised impact, and called on the Ministry of Health, GETFund, and KNUST to ensure the funds are managed with transparency and accountability.

Stakeholders across the education and health sectors have described the contract as a transformative intervention for Ghana’s healthcare infrastructure and medical human resource development.