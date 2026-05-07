GCB Bank, Three Women Nominated for African Banker Awards

African Banker magazine announced 55 nominees for its 2026 African Banker Awards on Wednesday, with Ghana’s GCB Bank earning a spot on the shortlist and three women competing for the continent’s top banking honour for the first time in the awards’ two-decade history.

The ceremony, now in its 20th year, will take place on May 27 in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, on the sidelines of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Annual Meetings. Organisers received more than 250 entries across nine categories from banks spread across the continent.

GCB Bank secured a nomination in the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Bank of the Year category, competing against Co-operative Bank of Kenya, Equity Group Kenya, Trust Merchant Bank of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Uganda Development Bank.

The Banker of the Year shortlist drew notable attention for featuring three female chief executives, up from two in 2025. Miriam Chidiebele Olusanya of Guaranty Trust Bank Nigeria and Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe of Fidelity Bank Nigeria join other contenders including Jeremy Awori of Ecobank, Dr. James Mwangi of Equity Group Kenya, and Serge Ekué of the West African Development Bank (BOAD).

“Over the last twenty years, we have seen a significant evolution in the work of banks,” said Omar Ben Yedder, Chair of the Awards Committee. He added that banks are now using domestic capital and their own balance sheets to finance transformative projects across the continent.

The African Guarantee Fund returns as platinum sponsor, with African Trade and Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) serving as exclusive cocktail sponsor. Afreximbank and the Economic Community of West African States Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) are gold sponsors.

The awards are organised by African Banker magazine in partnership with IC Events under the patronage of the AfDB.