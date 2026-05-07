China’s Huayou Cobalt Buys Ghana’s First Lithium Mine

Chinese battery materials giant Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co., Limited (Huayou) signed a binding agreement on Wednesday to acquire Atlantic Lithium Limited (ALL) for approximately US$210 million, gaining control of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana’s Central Region the moment the deal closes later this year.

The all-cash offer values each Atlantic Lithium share at US$0.25486, a 26.6 percent premium to the company’s last closing price on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and a 21.8 percent premium to its 30-day volume weighted average price (VWAP). Atlantic Lithium’s board of directors unanimously recommended shareholders vote in favour of the scheme, citing persistent lithium price volatility and the financial and operational risks of advancing Ewoyaa independently under its existing joint venture arrangements with Elevra Lithium.

The Ewoyaa project sits at the heart of the deal. Ghana’s Parliament ratified the mining lease for the project in March 2026, making it the first lithium mine to receive full parliamentary backing in the country’s history. The deposit holds an estimated 36.8 million tonnes of ore at 1.24 percent lithium oxide, and a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) published in 2023 projected output of 3.6 million tonnes of spodumene concentrate over a 12-year mine life.

Huayou already operates the Arcadia Lithium Project in Zimbabwe, acquired for US$422 million in 2022, and is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with a market capitalisation of approximately US$18.45 billion. The Ewoyaa acquisition extends the company’s African lithium footprint and feeds its vertically integrated battery materials supply chain.

The Scheme Implementation Deed (SID) signed by both companies requires approval from Atlantic Lithium shareholders, Australian and Chinese regulatory bodies, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Regional Competition Authority, and the Ghana Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A shareholder vote is expected in November 2026, with completion targeted for December 2026.

Atlantic Lithium’s largest shareholder, Assore International Holdings Limited, which controls approximately 26.4 percent of issued shares, confirmed its intention to vote in favour of the scheme, subject to no superior proposal emerging.

Atlantic Lithium’s board cited lithium price volatility, the complexity of developing the project under its existing joint venture structure, and the risks attached to financing and construction as key factors behind accepting the Huayou offer over a standalone development path.

The transaction raises important questions about the future direction of Ewoyaa’s output. Previous arrangements tied half of the project’s annual spodumene production to Elevra Lithium, which holds offtake agreements aligned with United States battery supply chains, including links to Tesla and LG Chem. The SID requires those joint venture arrangements to be resolved as a condition of deal completion.

For Ghana, the acquisition represents a significant turning point. The country stands to benefit from construction activity, royalty revenues under a sliding scale structure ratified by Parliament in March 2026, and jobs tied to mine operations. However, the transfer of ownership to a Chinese state-linked company may attract scrutiny from Western governments and civil society groups who have previously raised concerns about the terms governing Ghana’s lithium resources.

Atlantic Lithium has appointed Canaccord Genuity as its financial adviser and HopgoodGanim Lawyers as its Australian legal counsel. Huayou is represented by Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer.