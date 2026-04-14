GCB Bank Calls 32nd AGM as Shareholders Set to Vote on GH¢1.00 Dividend

GCB Bank PLC (Ghana Stock Exchange: GCB) will convene its 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, April 17, 2026, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Auditorium at 11:00 a.m., with shareholders also able to participate through a live virtual stream.

The bank has proposed a final dividend of GH¢1.00 per share for the 2025 financial year, a recommendation already approved by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) that will be put to shareholders for final authorisation at the meeting. Shareholders will first be asked to waive the statutory 21-day notice period required before a dividend resolution can be tabled.

The AGM agenda includes receipt of the bank’s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, together with the reports of the directors and external auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). Three directors retiring by rotation will stand for re-election: Prof. Joshua A. Alabi, who serves as Board Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director, Dr. Alhaji Yahaya Abdul-Rahman, and Ms. Pamela Seyram Addo, both Non-Executive Directors.

A significant governance item on the agenda is the ratification of Mr. Abdulsalam Alhassan as Executive Director in charge of Wholesale and Investment Banking, formalising a leadership appointment that reflects the bank’s push to deepen its corporate and investment banking operations.

Shareholders will also be asked to ratify excess remuneration paid to Non-Executive Directors in 2025, after fees exceeded the budgeted GH¢3.85 million by 17.5 percent due to additional and emergency board committee meetings during the year. For 2026, the board is seeking approval for a Non-Executive Directors’ remuneration budget of GH¢12 million.

GCB Bank posted a net profit of GH¢2.06 billion for 2025, with total assets reaching GH¢52.6 billion and customer deposits growing to GH¢41.3 billion. The proposed dividend follows what the bank described as a record year of financial performance.

All voting on resolutions will be conducted strictly online on the day of the meeting. Shareholders unable to attend in person may submit proxy forms to the registrar at GCB Bank’s High Street, Accra head office no later than 11:00 a.m. on April 15, 2026.