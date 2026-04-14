OPDAG Puts $400m Smuggling Loss on Record, Demands Clarity on Red-Gold Initiative

Ghana’s oil palm industry body has put a concrete dollar figure on the damage from vegetable oil smuggling and is pressing government for transparent implementation of a US$500 million financing scheme it says could reverse years of sector decline, if designed with direct input from producers.

The Oil Palm Development Association of Ghana (OPDAG) told stakeholders at a Development Bank Ghana (DBG) oil palm financing roundtable in Accra that the country loses approximately US$400 million annually to smuggled vegetable oil, with contraband products entering through land borders and undercutting locally produced alternatives on price.

OPDAG President Paul Amaning said Ghana’s productive capacity was being eroded by ageing plantations, land tenure complications and smuggled substitutes undermining domestic pricing, and called for implementation structures under the financing initiative to be in place within six months, with measurable results demonstrated within three to five years.

The association described the oil palm sector as supporting over one million livelihoods and said the country imports around 150,000 tonnes of palm oil annually against a domestic production capacity of roughly 100,000 metric tonnes, making it a net importer of a commodity it has the land and climate to produce at scale.

On the US$500 million Red-Gold Oil Palm Initiative, unveiled by Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson in the 2026 Budget, Amaning described the package as welcome but said its value depended entirely on execution. He warned that failure to involve relevant stakeholders in designing the scheme’s modalities could undermine the entire initiative before it delivers results.

The government’s National Policy on Integrated Oil Palm Development, running from 2026 to 2032, targets self-sufficiency by 2032 through expansion of plantations by 100,000 hectares, with about 250,000 jobs projected. Authorities are also planning a tax stamp regime for refined edible oils to address under-declaration and illicit imports, while stakeholders have proposed blockchain-based traceability systems to strengthen supply chain oversight.

DBG Chief Executive Officer Prof. Randolph Nsor-Ambala, who hosted the roundtable, said the sector’s total financing needs exceeded US$1 billion, making private sector participation essential. He described the government’s commitment as a signal to private investors and said tangible progress on the World Bank-backed facility was expected by mid-year.

OPDAG said it was ready to collaborate with government and regulatory agencies to clamp down on smuggling, but stressed that anti-smuggling enforcement and the financing initiative must move in parallel. Without addressing illegal imports, it argued, increasing domestic production capacity alone would not restore the sector’s competitiveness.