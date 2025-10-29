GCAA Activates Contingency Plan as Air Traffic Workers Strike

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has activated comprehensive contingency measures to maintain air traffic services as the Ghana Air Traffic Safety Electronics Association (GhATSEA) began an indefinite nationwide strike on Thursday over long-standing welfare grievances.

The strike, which commenced October 30, 2025, follows years of unresolved disputes over poor welfare conditions, inequitable job placements, and unfair salary administration affecting air traffic safety electronics personnel. GhATSEA President David Annan Mensah said members’ patience had completely run out after more than 15 years of failed engagements with GCAA management.

In a statement issued Wednesday, October 30, the GCAA assured airline operators, aviation stakeholders, and the traveling public that measures are in place to ensure continued safe and reliable air traffic services across the Accra Flight Information Region.

“Management has developed and implemented a CNS/ATM Systems Contingency Plan to maintain operational continuity,” the Authority stated, referring to its Communication, Navigation, Surveillance and Air Traffic Management systems plan.

The contingency plan outlines detailed operational procedures, designated response teams, and coordination mechanisms designed to uphold aviation safety and service integrity during the industrial action. The measures aim to prevent disruptions to both domestic and international flight operations.

The Authority urged all stakeholders, airlines, and travelers to remain calm and confident in the measures put in place, emphasizing its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of air navigation service delivery and ensuring flight safety within Ghana’s airspace.

GhATSEA’s strike affects personnel responsible for maintaining critical air traffic safety electronics systems. The association’s statement indicated that repeated petitions to GCAA management had failed to resolve grievances over welfare conditions and employment practices.

The Authority acknowledged staff concerns in its statement, saying it remains fully committed to valuing human capacity development and promoting staff welfare, though specific remedial measures were not detailed.

The strike poses potential challenges to Ghana’s aviation sector, which handles significant domestic and international traffic through Kotoka International Airport and other facilities within the Accra Flight Information Region.