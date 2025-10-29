Reality Star Masika Kalysha’s Husband Dies in Houston Freeway Crash

Jamar Champ, estranged husband of Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star Masika Kalysha, died when a wrong-way driver struck his Tesla Cybertruck head-on on a Houston freeway early Tuesday morning. He was 38.

The crash occurred just after midnight on October 28 on the Katy Freeway in Houston, when a silver BMW traveling westbound in eastbound lanes collided with Champ’s Tesla Cybertruck. The BMW immediately caught fire following the impact, and the Cybertruck then struck an 18-wheeler truck.

Family members confirmed to KHOU 11 that Champ was the Cybertruck driver who was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead. The BMW driver also died in the collision, though their identity has not been officially released by Houston Police Department. The truck driver was not injured.

“The driver of the Cybertruck was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead,” Houston Police stated in their release.

Champ formerly played football at North Dakota State University during the 2005 season. Police told KHOU that an autopsy will be performed to determine if impairment played a role in the accident.

Kalysha reacted to the news on social media early Tuesday morning, writing on X that God woke her at 2:00 a.m. and she had received the worst news of her life, asking followers to pray for her and her kids. In an Instagram video, she requested that media outlets refrain from posting announcements until she could inform her children, saying she did not want her kids to find out at school before she could tell them.

Kalysha and Champ married in 2021 and share a three year old daughter named Amari. Kalysha gained fame through her appearances on the VH1 reality series Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood.

The Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the wrong way driving incident on the busy interstate highway.