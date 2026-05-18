Free NHIS registration, renewal exercise enters second phase in Jomoro Municipality

The second phase of the free registration and renewal of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) cards in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region has begun in nine different communities.

The first phase, which began on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, was carried out across seventeen communities in the municipality and ended on Monday, March 30, 2026.

The second phase began on Thursday, May 14, 2026, and it is expected to end on Friday, May 29, 2026.

The over two weeks of exercise being done by the Member of Parliament, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, is targeting over one thousand, five hundred residents in Jomoro.

The first phase recorded over a thousand residents who had no NHIS card or had one but had to renew it.

The communities that are benefiting from the second phase are Tikobo No. 1, Jaway Wharf, Sowdadzem, Elubo, Tikobo No. 2, Ahobre 1&2, Takinta, Egbazo, and Abusuazo.

On Thursday, May 14, 2026, Tikobo No. 1 began the exercise, but the NHIS officials could not attend to all those who trooped in to either renew or register.

The exercise in Tikobo No. 1 is expected to continue on Friday, May 15, 2025, before the team moves to Jaway Wharf on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

On Monday, May 18, 2026, the team will move to Sowdadzem, while Elubo will receive the team on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Tikobo No. 2 is expected to host the team on Thursday, May 21, while five communities, Ahobre 1 & 2, Takinta, Egbazo, and Abusuazo, will have their turn on May 22, 28 and 29, 2026.

Asked why she selected these towns for the registration and renewal, Madam Affo-Toffey, who is also the

Deputy Transport Minister, said those were the towns that could not benefit from the first phase. She said the phase recorded over 1,000 people, but phase two, which began on Thursday, will record higher because towns like Elubo and Jaway Wharf are involved.

The MP explained that each of the towns will be giving two days each in order to be able to cover all those who do not have the cards to register or renew their cards.

Madam Affo-Toffey promised that there will be phase three of the exercise to ensure all the residents in Jomoro are covered under the NHIS.