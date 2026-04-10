Four Agencies Probe Tema Shipyard Fish Deaths, Seafood Ban Issued

A joint task force of four government agencies has launched an urgent investigation into a mass fish mortality incident at the Tema Shipyard, triggering a public health advisory that restricts all seafood consumption from the affected zone.

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), the Fisheries Commission, the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service confirmed the incident, which was first detected on April 6, when security personnel found dead fish concentrated within a 50-metre radius of the main unloading ramp between 5:00 am and 6:00 am.

A rapid-response team comprising FDA inspectors, police officers, and Tema Port officials was deployed to secure the site and establish the cause. In a joint statement, the agencies said preliminary findings show no evidence of deliberate sabotage and no immediate widespread public health emergency. The cause remains under active investigation.

Between 60 and 80 fish samples, alongside water samples, have been collected under chain-of-custody protocols and submitted for priority laboratory analysis. Officials said the protocols are intended to preserve the scientific integrity of any regulatory or enforcement action that may follow.

The FDA has directed the public not to harvest, purchase, or consume fish or seafood from the Tema Shipyard or surrounding areas until an official All-Clear notice is issued. The agencies clarified that fish from certified cold-chain markets outside the affected zone remains safe for consumption when properly cooked.

Anyone who has consumed fish from the area and is experiencing nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, dizziness, or skin irritation has been advised to seek immediate medical attention and inform healthcare providers of the potential exposure. Dead or distressed fish sightings can be reported to the FDA hotline at 0551 112 224/5 or at the nearest FDA office.