IMF Helps Bank of Ghana Build Stronger Defences Against Financial Shocks

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has published a technical assistance report on Ghana’s banking system, following a mission to the Bank of Ghana (BoG) aimed at shoring up the country’s defences against financial sector risks before the central bank exits the Fund’s support programme.

The report, published on April 8, 2026, focuses on strengthening what experts call macroprudential policy, the specialised tools central banks use to manage risks that could threaten the stability of the entire financial system, rather than individual institutions. Its release comes as Ghana prepares to conclude its three-year Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement with the IMF, which has been central to the country’s economic recovery since 2023.

A key focus of the mission was guiding the BoG on two major protective buffers. The first is the Countercyclical Capital Buffer (CCyB), which requires banks to accumulate additional capital during periods of strong economic growth so they can continue lending without strain during downturns. The second is the Domestic Systemically Important Bank (D-SIB) buffer, which targets institutions large and interconnected enough that their failure would pose risks to the broader economy, requiring them to hold extra capital as a cushion.

The IMF also reviewed the BoG’s decision-making structures and recommended the development of a formal macroprudential strategy, alongside stronger public communication on financial stability matters. The Fund encouraged the central bank to establish a dedicated communications channel to keep investors, businesses, and the public better informed about systemic risks and the measures being taken to address them.

On the analytical side, the IMF advised the BoG to move beyond relying mainly on historical data and instead adopt more forward-looking monitoring tools capable of identifying vulnerabilities before they build into crises. The mission backed this with workshops and technical seminars for BoG staff to build in-house capacity.

The engagement forms part of a broader push to prevent a recurrence of the financial sector stresses Ghana experienced in the years preceding its 2023 IMF programme. The Fund’s fifth review of that programme, completed in December 2025, noted progress on bank recapitalisations and the restructuring of state-owned banks, but flagged that vulnerabilities in the sector persist.

Ghana’s IMF programme, now valued at approximately US$3 billion, is scheduled to conclude around mid-2026. The BoG has in parallel been implementing new investment guidelines and credit risk frameworks as part of efforts to put the banking sector on a more resilient footing ahead of the country’s return to independent macroeconomic management.