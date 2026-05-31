Former Shaolin Temple Abbot Jailed For Corruption

The former abbot of China’s Shaolin Temple, the monastery known as the birthplace of kung fu, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for embezzlement and bribery spanning nearly three decades.

Shi Yongxin, 60, was also fined 3.5 million yuan, about $516,000, by the Xinxiang Intermediate People’s Court in the central province of Henan. The sentence was handed down on Friday and reported by state media.

The court found that Shi embezzled more than 131 million yuan between 2003 and 2025, appropriated about 151 million yuan for his own use between 2012 and 2022, and took bribes totalling 11.63 million yuan since 2006 in connection with temple construction projects. The court said his offences “caused severely harmful consequences and adverse social impact.” State media reported that Shi confessed, voluntarily disclosed details authorities had not yet discovered, and showed remorse.

Shi was placed under investigation and removed from his post in July last year, authorities approved his arrest in November, and prosecutors formally indicted him in March on charges of embezzlement, misappropriation of funds, and bribery.

Beyond the financial charges, he was accused of violating Buddhist precepts by maintaining relationships with multiple women over a long period and fathering at least one child. The Buddhist Association of China revoked his monastic credentials when the scandal broke.

Born Liu Yingcheng, Shi led the Shaolin Temple for more than 25 years and earned the nickname CEO monk for building the ancient monastery into a global commercial brand.