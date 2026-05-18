FK Company Defends Domeabra Demolition, Says Ga South Assembly Was Fully Informed

F K Company Limited has defended its controversial demolition exercise at Domeabra and parts of Danchira in the Ga South Municipality, insisting that the operation was lawful and carried out after the company secured multiple court judgments affirming its ownership of the disputed land.

The demolition exercise, which has displaced several residents and sparked public outrage, saw hundreds of structures reportedly pulled down in recent days, with affected residents accusing the company of acting without due process.

However, Chief Executive Officer of F K Company Limited, Mr Asare, rejected claims that the demolitions were illegal, stating that the company followed all legal procedures before moving onto the land.

According to him, the company legally acquired the land in 2000 from the Djan Bi Amu family and possesses valid ownership documents to support its claim.

“We did not wake up and start demolishing people’s properties. We bought the land legally and we have all the relevant documents. We have also won several court cases against people who wrongfully occupied the land,” he said.

Mr Asare explained that repeated legal disputes over the land had consistently ended in the company’s favour, giving it the legal right to reclaim the property.

He noted that some occupants had remained on the land despite court rulings and notices asking them to vacate the area.

“Our clients are ready to develop their properties, but some people continue to occupy the land illegally. We have exercised restraint for years, but the law must be respected,” he added.

Mr Asare further disclosed that the company had officially notified the Ga South Municipal Assembly before the demolition exercise and submitted copies of all court judgments to the assembly.

His comments come amid growing controversy over the demolition exercise, which has triggered tension in Domeabra, with some residents claiming they were caught off guard.

Reports indicate that over 1,000 structures may have been affected during the exercise, leaving several families stranded and prompting calls for government intervention.

The situation became more contentious after the Ga South Municipal Assembly publicly distanced itself from the demolition exercise, stating that it had not sanctioned the operation.

Earlier reports also indicated that F K Company had issued warnings to residents of Domeabra, Danchira and nearby communities to vacate the disputed land or face demolition after securing court victories over competing land claimants.

Meanwhile, affected residents are demanding clarity over the legal process and calling on government authorities to intervene to prevent further displacement.

The ongoing dispute has once again highlighted persistent land litigation challenges in parts of Greater Accra, where competing ownership claims continue to fuel tension between private developers and local communities.