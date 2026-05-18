RCee’s rise continues with Ghana Music Awards USA 2026 nomination

Ghanaian music talent RCee has earned a nomination in the “New Artist of the Year” category at the prestigious Ghana Music Awards USA 2026, marking another major milestone in his fast-rising career.

The nomination highlights RCee’s growing impact on the Ghanaian music scene and recognizes the remarkable strides he has made over the past year. With his distinctive fusion of Highlife, Afrobeats, and contemporary African sounds, the artist has continued to win over audiences both in Ghana and beyond.

RCee’s emergence has been fueled by a string of impressive releases and standout performances that have positioned him as one of the exciting new voices in Ghanaian music. His recently released “Young Daddy” EP has further strengthened his reputation, showcasing his versatility, storytelling ability, and musical maturity.

The “New Artist of the Year” category at the Ghana Music Awards USA 2026 celebrates breakthrough acts who have made a significant impression within the year under review through their music, influence, and growing fan engagement. RCee’s nomination reflects not only his consistency but also the strong reception his music has received from fans and industry players alike.

Since the announcement, fans and supporters have taken to social media to congratulate the artist and rally support ahead of the awards ceremony. Many see the nomination as a testament to RCee’s hard work, dedication, and commitment to pushing authentic Ghanaian music to a global audience.

The Ghana Music Awards USA remains one of the key platforms celebrating Ghanaian musicians across the diaspora while promoting Ghanaian culture and music internationally. For RCee, the nomination represents another significant step in what continues to be a promising and impactful musical journey.