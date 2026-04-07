First Atlantic Bank Holds Historic First AGM as Listed Company

First Atlantic Bank PLC convened its first Annual General Meeting (AGM) as a publicly listed company on Tuesday in Accra, placing the bank’s 2025 financial results, a proposed GH¢100 million dividend, and four new board appointments before shareholders for formal approval.

The meeting, held at the Omanye Hall, Labadi Beach Hotel, marked the first time the bank’s shareholders gathered under the governance requirements of a publicly traded institution, following the bank’s landmark listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) in December 2025.

The bank’s 2025 audited financial statements, which were tabled at the meeting, show that profit before tax rose 30.5 percent to GH¢703.9 million, while total assets expanded 44 percent to GH¢19.2 billion. Net interest income climbed 67.1 percent to GH¢962.7 million, and the bank’s cost-to-income ratio stood at 39.9 percent, well below the banking industry average of 48.8 percent.

The board recommended a final dividend of GH¢0.29 per share, amounting to GH¢100 million, subject to regulatory approval from the Bank of Ghana (BoG). The dividend is payable on May 7, 2026, to shareholders on the register at the close of business on April 10, 2026.

Beyond the headline numbers, the annual report reveals a broadening strategic agenda. The bank launched Project REACT (Renewable Energy Access and Clean Transport) during the year, a financing programme that extends loans for solar energy installations and electric vehicles (EVs). It also introduced the FAB GreenDrive Auto Loan, specifically designed to improve the affordability of EV adoption for individuals and businesses, and commenced installation of solar power systems across major branches.

The bank expanded operations into Liberia during 2025, its first move beyond Ghana, and reinforced its Women Banking Desk with tailored financial products and advisory services for women-led businesses and professionals.

On the regulatory front, the BoG imposed penalties of GH¢2 million on the bank during 2025 for breaches of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930), a significant reduction from the GH¢23.82 million in penalties recorded in 2024. The bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 20.6 percent at year-end, comfortably above the prudential minimum of 13 percent.

Looking ahead, management identified regional expansion, digital transformation and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) integration as the three strategic pillars for 2026, with selective entry into additional African markets under consideration beyond the Liberia footprint.