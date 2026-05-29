Fire Service Averts Explosion After Tanker Overturns in Anyinam

A potentially catastrophic explosion was averted in the Eastern Region early Sunday morning after a fuel tanker carrying 45,000 litres of petrol overturned near Anyinam Railway Station and firefighters responded within minutes to contain the risk.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) received a distress call at 2:35 a.m. on 24 May 2026 and dispatched a seven-member crew from the Anyinam Fire Station, led by Station Officer Grade II Kubetew Alfred, who arrived at the scene by 2:44 a.m. to find the tanker resting on its side in a muddy ditch.

The tanker, with registration number BF-9373-03, was transporting petrol from Tema to Burkina Faso when the vehicle veered off the road. First responders conducted a rapid assessment for fuel leaks and casualties before initiating continuous cooling operations to keep the tanker’s temperature down and eliminate any risk of ignition.

The driver sustained minor injuries. Personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) assisted with traffic management and safety at the scene.

Rescue and standby operations continued on 25 and 26 May under the supervision of the District Fire Commander.

Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.