Sunyani Youth Project Closes Out After Engaging 4,000 Adolescents

A three-year initiative that placed over 4,000 young people at the centre of governance and civic life in Sunyani has concluded, with organisers calling on government to deepen investment in adolescent development as a non-negotiable priority for national progress.

The Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF) held its Close-Out and Learning Summit in Sunyani this week, marking the completion of the Resilient City for Adolescents Project, implemented between 2023 and 2026 under the theme “Participation to Systems Change: Strengthening Adolescents-Responsive Cities.”

GLOMEF Chief Executive Officer Godlove Ahenu said the stakes of inaction on youth development could not be overstated. “The future of every nation hinges on how well its youth are empowered, protected, and prepared for leadership,” he declared, warning that failure to act decisively on adolescent challenges risks undermining the foundation of national development.

The project engaged adolescents across three core pillars. Under economic empowerment, more than 50 young people received vocational training in fashion design, soap production, makeup artistry, hairdressing, and bakery. A standout feature of the initiative was the Adolescent Parliament, which divided Sunyani into 90 constituencies, elected adolescent parliamentarians, and built their capacity to advocate for community issues directly with city authorities.

Participants from the Adolescent Parliament noted that the project’s greatest lesson was that young people are not only beneficiaries of development but active partners in building healthy, safe, and resilient cities.

The project also established the Intermediary Eco-City System Platform to ensure adolescent concerns are systematically integrated into local policy discussions rather than treated as one-off consultations.

Ahenu acknowledged that despite the progress made, young people in Sunyani and across Ghana still face limited access to quality education, unemployment, inadequate healthcare, climate vulnerabilities, gender inequality, and mental health challenges.

The project was funded by the Swiss Botnar Foundation with over £300,000 and implemented alongside partners Citizens Watch Ghana and the Indigenous Women Empowerment Network. It forms part of a wider global initiative spanning six countries in the Global South including Ghana, Senegal, India, Ecuador, Colombia, and Vietnam.

The Bono Regional Coordinating Director, David Nar-ire Puobenyere, representing the Regional Minister, praised GLOMEF for what he described as a transformative initiative that restored hope and expanded opportunities for young people across the municipality.