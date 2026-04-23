Fire Hits GRIDCo Akosombo Facility, Plant Shut Down

A fire outbreak at a Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) control facility near the Akosombo Generating Station has forced the shutdown of the entire Akosombo plant, according to a source familiar with the situation.

“The fire started from the control room. It is not from any equipment at the switchyard. So it’s the control building that is on fire. The GRIDCo’s control room is not far from the Volta River Authority Akosombo generation station,” the source disclosed.

Firefighters are at the facility battling the flames. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The shutdown, taken as a safety measure, triggered contingency actions to stabilise the national grid. Substations at Kasoa, Mallam and Asiekpe have been taken offline as part of these measures.

Technical teams are being mobilised to the site, while others are heading to the System Control Centre to coordinate response efforts and manage grid stability. The incident also led to the abrupt closure of an ongoing management retreat, as officials redirected attention to the emergency.

There is no immediate information on casualties or the extent of damage. Further updates are expected.

NewsGhana will provide updates as more information becomes available.