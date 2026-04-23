Ghana Launches Marine Drive Technical Committee to Break Delays

The government has inaugurated a 17-member Technical Committee to accelerate the implementation of the Accra Marine Drive Tourism Investment Project, tasking it to cut through long-standing bureaucratic delays and deliver visible progress within 18 to 24 months.

The committee, chaired by Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Yussif Jajah, includes representatives from the Ghana Tourism Authority, Ghana Tourism Development Company, Lands Commission, and the Ministry of Finance.

Speaking at the inauguration, Tourism Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie stressed that Ghana can no longer afford delays on such a critical national project, which aims to transform Accra’s waterfront into a modern tourism and commercial hub capable of attracting global attention and investment. “This is a legacy project that will reshape our coastline and strengthen Ghana’s position on the global tourism map,” she said. “We must act with speed while ensuring efficiency, collaboration, and accountability at every stage.”

The Minister said the Committee’s mandate is to provide technical direction, strengthen coordination across agencies and resolve implementation bottlenecks that have stalled the project for years. She called on members to use their expertise across tourism, finance, urban planning, land administration, legal systems and utilities to deliver concrete results.

The committee’s membership also includes representatives from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority, Ghana Water Company Limited, Electricity Company of Ghana, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Attorney-General’s Department and the Ghana Telecommunications Chamber, alongside project consultant ABP Consult and anchor contractor Attachy Construction.

Deputy Minister Jajah, in his remarks at the inauguration, called on members to bring their full expertise to bear within the stipulated timeframe. “If we see visible development at the Marine Drive site, we should be proud to have contributed to this national project,” he said.

The Accra Marine Drive Project covers 241 acres of prime waterfront land stretching from Osu Christiansborg Castle to the Arts Centre in the Ga Mashie enclave, and is designed to transform Accra’s coastline into a major tourism, commercial and leisure hub. The initiative is valued at approximately 1.2 billion US dollars and is projected to create around 150,000 jobs once fully developed.

One of the main reasons the project has been stalled over the years is the misuse and misapplication of funds and weak project governance, which resulted in insufficient capital to sustain implementation.

NewsGhana previously reported on the inauguration of the project’s Board of Directors in December 2025, at which Gomashie warned that delays could no longer be tolerated and demanded strict accountability from board members.