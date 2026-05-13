Farihan Alhassan Declared Incompetent Amid Disorganisation at African Seniors Athletics Championships

The team on the Citi Breakfast Show has strongly criticised the leadership of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the ongoing 24th African Seniors Athletics Championships, describing the performance so far as disappointing and below standard.

Speaking during Wednesday’s edition of the programme, the hosts took aim at the LOC Chairman, Farihan Alhassan, accusing him of incompetence and ineffective leadership in managing the continental event.

According to the show’s panel, the organisation of the championship has been riddled with lapses, ranging from accommodation challenges to poor athlete welfare, which they say undermines Ghana’s reputation as a capable host of major international sporting events.

They argued that the situation reflects a lack of proper planning and execution, insisting that Mr. Alhassan and his team must take responsibility and urgently improve conditions.

“This is simply not good enough,” one of the hosts remarked, adding that the LOC appears unprepared for the scale of the competition. The team further labelled the chairman as “incompetent and negligent” in overseeing critical aspects of the event.

The criticism comes in the wake of complaints from athletes participating in the championship, including South African shot put champion Aiden Smith, who publicly decried the conditions at the games.

Despite winning gold with a throw of 20.01m, Smith expressed frustration over what he described as unacceptable living conditions at the athletes’ village located at the University of Ghana Stadium.

He revealed that athletes were not provided with basic necessities such as blankets and toiletries and had to request simple items like toilet paper. According to him, accommodation arrangements were far below expectations for a continental championship.

“Well, I expected a lot when we got here. I expected a hotel at least… but we had no blanket,” Smith said, adding that even access to air conditioning was restricted.

He also criticised the food arrangements, claiming athletes were limited in the quantity and type of meals they could take, despite the demanding nature of their sport.

The Citi Breakfast Show team said such revelations are a “national embarrassment,” stressing that Ghana must uphold higher standards when hosting international competitions.

They called on the LOC to immediately address the concerns raised and ensure that athletes are treated with dignity and provided with the necessary facilities to compete effectively.

The 24th African Seniors Athletics Championships continues in Accra, but concerns over organisation and athlete welfare remain a major talking point.

Story by: Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Popularly Known As: Attractive Mustapha

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