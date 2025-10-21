Experts Warn Ghana Risks Digital Anarchy Without AI Policy

Two leading technology experts have urged government to expedite passage of Ghana’s draft National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, warning that continued delays could leave the country vulnerable to unchecked technological growth and potential abuses in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Speaking on The Asaase Breakfast Show on Monday, they described the current situation as a race against time.

Ammishaddai Ofori, co-founder of The Innovation Speak and communications consultant, and Dr. William Brown Acquaye, contributor to Ghana’s AI Practitioner’s Guide, emphasized that artificial intelligence is already reshaping the country’s economy, schools, and farms, making regulatory frameworks urgently necessary. The draft strategy, developed in 2023 through collaboration between the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, GIZ, and other partners, remains unapproved two years later despite growing consensus on its importance.

“Artificial intelligence is machines learning to think and operate like human beings,” Ofori explained. “The reason Ghana must participate in the AI conversation is simple. We can’t afford to be left behind. We’ve always been a country that leapfrogs technology, but for the first time, we’re part of the conversation early, and that’s a big deal.”

Dr. Acquaye painted a stark picture of what inaction could mean. “If we don’t act now, we’ll be creating what I call the Wild West, where everyone builds whatever they want, without coordination or accountability,” he said. “Technology will evolve whether we have policy or not, but without regulation, we’ll spend the future chasing the problems we could have prevented.”

The experts highlighted that while Ghana’s AI ecosystem is growing, with startups, universities, and innovators using AI in agriculture, healthcare, and logistics, the absence of a national framework is slowing progress and exposing users to risks around data privacy, misinformation, and ethical misuse. The strategy is built around eight pillars, including expanding AI education, empowering youth for AI jobs, and strengthening data governance and digital inclusion.

“Policy helps to regulate innovation,” Ofori noted. “Without it, you have people using tools like ChatGPT for official documents without any data protection structure. We need Ghana owned AI infrastructure and local datasets to ensure sovereignty.”

Dr. Acquaye stressed that coordination, not just policy, is key to success. “Right now, everyone in the AI space is working in silos. Academia, innovators, and government aren’t talking to each other. We need a central body to guide development, ensure responsible AI, and prepare Ghanaians for the jobs of the future.”

The situation has grown more urgent since May 2025, when Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation Samuel Nartey George launched consultations on the National AI Strategy. At that event, participants from academic institutions, SMEs, and corporations emphasized the need to tailor AI solutions to local needs, upskill teachers, and revise school curricula. The implementation timeline initially targeted June 2025 for the strategy’s rollout, but that deadline has passed without action.

Prof. Jerry John Kponyo, Principal Investigator and Scientific Director of the Responsible AI Lab at KNUST, who presented the draft strategy during consultations, commended the minister’s commitment to getting the strategy passed this year. However, with October already here and no legislative movement, concerns about Ghana falling behind are intensifying.

The experts called for stronger domestic funding commitment to AI development, noting that most investment currently comes from international partners such as GIZ, Smart Africa, and the French Embassy, which supports the Responsible AI Lab at KNUST. While these partnerships provide valuable support, they cannot substitute for national ownership and strategic direction.

Minister George has previously underscored the critical importance of the initiative in positioning Ghana within the rapidly evolving global digital landscape. “Artificial Intelligence is no longer a future concept. It is here and it is already reshaping economies,” he said during the launch of consultations. He highlighted data as the new fuel and stressed that applying intelligence to this data through AI is what generates real value.

The minister outlined AI’s enormous potential to transform sectors including agriculture, healthcare, logistics, smart cities, and financial inclusion. However, he also stressed accompanying responsibilities concerning ethics, data privacy, governance, and inclusion, affirming the government’s determination to ensure that no one is left behind.

The draft strategy proposes establishing a Natural Language Processing Centre of Excellence to expand Ghanaian language dictionaries, develop translating chips using AI for English to Ghanaian languages conversion, and build legal tech that explores NLP to offer legal advice in local languages. It also calls for using AI to guide policy planning, programmes, adoption, and monitoring and evaluation in the public sector.

Other key recommendations include establishing a National Deep Science Institute to pursue research in deep tech and cognitive technology, creating a climate smart Agriculture and Forestry Research Initiative, and developing a comprehensive public administration data dashboard for policy planning and resource allocation.

The experts argued that adopting the AI policy now would enable Ghana to build on its momentum, using AI for agricultural forecasting, healthcare diagnostics, and public sector efficiency, while safeguarding citizens from harm. They pointed out that with nearly half of global nations having developed or implemented AI strategies, Ghana’s window for early mover advantage is closing.

“Every day we delay, we lose ground,” Ofori cautioned. “AI is already shaping our economy, our schools, even our farms. Ghana must act, not tomorrow, but now.”

The call comes as other African nations accelerate their AI adoption efforts. Countries like Kenya, Rwanda, and Mauritius have already implemented comprehensive AI strategies, while Ghana’s remains in draft form. The experts warned that without swift action, Ghana risks losing its traditional role as a technology leader in West Africa.