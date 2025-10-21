Bono Police Engage Religious Leaders to Restore Peace in Sampa

The Bono Regional Police Command has embarked on a community engagement drive with Christian and Muslim religious leaders in Sampa, aimed at fostering peace and cooperation between residents and law enforcement following weeks of tension linked to a protracted chieftaincy dispute. The outreach, which took place from October 17 to 19, forms part of broader efforts to rebuild trust and ensure lasting calm in the Jaman North District township.

Led by Deputy Regional Commander ACP Andrews George Kumah and a team of operational personnel, the police visited various churches and mosques to address worshippers directly about maintaining order and supporting security efforts. The Sampa township has experienced recurring violent clashes between feuding traditional factions over the chieftaincy dispute, disrupting daily life and forcing temporary closures of shops and schools.

Addressing congregants, ACP Kumah urged residents to maintain peace and order to enable schools, businesses, banks, and market vendors to operate freely and contribute to local development. He emphasized that police officers should be seen as partners in ensuring safety rather than adversaries.

“The Police are not your enemies,” ACP Kumah said, according to a statement from the Command. “We are here to protect lives and property, but we need your cooperation. Approach us with credible information that will help us maintain law and order.”

The Deputy Commander warned against the possession of weapons, especially among youth, stressing that anyone found carrying arms unlawfully would be arrested. He also advised residents to exercise caution regarding misinformation on social media that could inflame tensions or create panic.

“We are asking parents and religious leaders to caution their children and followers,” he said. “Let’s all help to keep Sampa peaceful. Do not believe or spread unverified information on social media.”

Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Police Command, confirmed in the official statement that possessing firearms or weapons within Sampa township remains an offence. The Command reminded residents that maintaining peace requires collective responsibility from all stakeholders.

Alhaji Adams Gado, a representative of the Sampa Chief Imam, expressed gratitude to the police for the engagement and appealed for regular visits to sustain collaboration and peace efforts. Leaders of various churches also described the initiative as timely and reassuring, pledging their support in maintaining peace and calling for more regular interactions to strengthen mutual trust.

The engagement comes after the police staged a high visibility “Show of Force” operation on October 11 through the principal streets of Sampa to boost public confidence. That operation, which lasted from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., featured armed personnel and operational units parading through major routes to demonstrate readiness to respond swiftly to any security threat.

Recent violent clashes in Sampa left about eight officers injured and prompted the government to impose a curfew to restore calm. The conflict, rooted in long-standing chieftaincy and community tensions, created an atmosphere of fear and mistrust that continues to hinder socioeconomic activities in the area.

The Bono Regional Minister has urged the Judicial Committee of the House of Chiefs to accelerate resolution of outstanding chieftaincy cases to promote peace within the region. Tensions have been mounting for some time over the rightful claimant to the Sampa stool, raising persistent security concerns.

The police urged congregants to share the message of peace and responsible citizenship with members who were unable to attend the sessions. The Command emphasized that sustainable development can only thrive in a peaceful environment and called on community leaders and clerics to use their influence to promote dialogue.

Residents who witnessed the police’s recent efforts expressed appreciation for the proactive approach. Many noted that the visible police presence and direct engagement with religious communities had restored some calm and renewed their confidence in the security apparatus.

The engagement forms part of the Ghana Police Service’s broader strategy to promote community-based policing, build public confidence, and ensure a secure environment for social and economic activities in the Bono Region. The Command has indicated that similar operations would be extended to other parts of the region when necessary as part of a comprehensive approach to crime prevention and public safety.

For now, the police maintain a significant presence in Sampa while working closely with religious and traditional leaders to address the underlying tensions. The success of these efforts will likely depend on swift resolution of the chieftaincy dispute and sustained cooperation between law enforcement and community stakeholders.