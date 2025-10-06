Expert Warns Outdated Software Leaves Ghana Vulnerable to Hackers

A cybersecurity expert has called on corporate organizations and individuals to invest in robust cyber security systems and update their software frequently, warning that Ghana’s digital infrastructure faces increasing threats from sophisticated attackers.

Speaking on Ghanakoma morning show on Akoma 87.9FM in Kumasi with Sir John, the expert emphasized that cyber security is continually evolving, with attackers becoming increasingly sophisticated in their methods. The warning comes as Ghana grapples with alarming increases in cyber incidents and financial losses.

Recent data shows cyber incidents jumped from 1,317 in 2024 to 2,008 in just the first six months of 2025, with Ghana losing GH¢23.3 million to cybercrime in 2024 alone and an additional GH¢14.9 million stolen by mid-2025. These figures underscore the urgency of the expert’s call for enhanced security measures.

The emphasis on frequent software updates addresses a critical vulnerability that cybercriminals exploit routinely. Outdated software contains known security flaws that hackers can use as entry points, yet many organizations postpone updates due to concerns about operational disruptions or compatibility issues.

According to the Ghana National Cyber Security Centre, cyber attacks against Ghanaian businesses increased by 43% in 2024 compared to the previous year, reflecting the country’s expanding digital footprint and the corresponding growth in its attack surface.

Ghana’s rapid digital transformation, while beneficial for economic development, has created new vulnerabilities. Mobile money platforms, online banking services, and government digital initiatives have all expanded potential targets for cybercriminals seeking financial gain or looking to disrupt critical services.

A study by IBM found that human error accounted for 95% of cybersecurity breaches, with unintentional actions by employees and users causing, spreading, or facilitating attacks. This statistic highlights why technical solutions alone prove insufficient without corresponding investments in training and awareness.

The expert’s call for robust cyber security systems encompasses multiple layers of protection. Firewalls, antivirus software, intrusion detection systems, and encryption all play roles, but they must be properly configured and regularly updated to remain effective against evolving threats.

Many Ghanaian organizations, particularly small and medium enterprises, view cybersecurity as an unnecessary expense rather than essential insurance. This mindset persists until an attack occurs, by which point recovery costs typically far exceed what preventive measures would have required.

The financial sector has led Ghana’s cybersecurity efforts, partly due to regulatory requirements and partly because banks and fintech companies recognize the existential risks cyberattacks pose. However, other sectors have been slower to prioritize digital security, creating weak points across Ghana’s interconnected digital ecosystem.

Ransomware attacks have become particularly concerning globally and regionally. These attacks encrypt critical data and demand payment for its release, potentially paralyzing hospitals, schools, government agencies, and businesses. Ghana hasn’t been immune to these threats, though many incidents go unreported due to embarrassment or fear of reputational damage.

Ghana launched Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2025 to reinforce the country’s drive to safeguard its digital transformation, protect citizens’ rights, and foster trust in the digital space as the country embraces new technologies across sectors. Such initiatives complement expert warnings by educating the public about cyber hygiene practices.

Software updates often include patches for newly discovered vulnerabilities. Delaying these updates leaves systems exposed to threats that attackers already know how to exploit. Cybercriminals actively monitor software vendors’ security bulletins, racing to attack systems before administrators apply patches.

Cloud computing adds complexity to cybersecurity for Ghanaian organizations. While cloud providers typically maintain strong security, organizations remain responsible for properly configuring access controls and protecting credentials. Misconfigurations have caused numerous high-profile breaches globally.

The expert’s message applies equally to individuals and institutions. Personal devices connecting to corporate networks can serve as backdoors for attackers. A single compromised phone or laptop can potentially grant access to entire organizational systems.

Password hygiene remains a persistent problem. Many people reuse passwords across multiple accounts, meaning a breach of one service potentially compromises several others. Multi-factor authentication provides additional protection but remains underutilized in Ghana.

Government agencies face particular pressure because they hold sensitive citizen data and provide critical services. A successful attack on government systems could affect thousands or millions of Ghanaians simultaneously, making public sector cybersecurity a national security concern.

Training staff to recognize phishing attempts, suspicious links, and social engineering tactics represents one of the most cost-effective security investments organizations can make. Even sophisticated technical defenses fail when employees unknowingly provide credentials to attackers.

The cybersecurity skills gap poses challenges globally and acutely in Ghana. Demand for qualified cybersecurity professionals far exceeds supply, driving up costs and making it difficult for organizations to build adequate internal capabilities. This shortage makes managed security services increasingly attractive.

As Ghana continues its digital transformation journey, cybersecurity cannot remain an afterthought. The expert’s call for investment in robust systems and frequent updates reflects an urgent need to match digital ambitions with corresponding security measures that protect citizens, businesses, and national interests.