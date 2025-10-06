Consumer Group Demands Investigation Into Fuel Companies’ Sales Reports

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has called for Ghana Revenue Authority scrutiny of allegedly questionable sales volumes reported by some Oil Marketing Companies, raising concerns about potential revenue losses in the downstream petroleum sector.

Duncan Amoah, Executive Secretary of COPEC, raised red flags over questionable fuel sales volumes reported by some OMCs during an appearance on TV3’s Business Focus on Monday, October 6, 2025. His comments signal growing frustration within consumer advocacy circles about transparency in Ghana’s fuel industry.

Amoah backed ongoing efforts by the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors to address discrepancies in reported volumes, suggesting that collaboration between industry bodies and regulators could help plug revenue leakages. The petroleum sector remains one of Ghana’s most significant revenue sources, making accurate reporting critical for government finances.

The call for investigation comes amid broader concerns about revenue collection in Ghana’s energy sector. Earlier this year, COPEC cited internal data and a confidential GRA report estimating annual revenue losses between $350 million and $400 million due to discrepancies in declared oil volumes, though those figures related primarily to the upstream sector.

Questions about OMC reporting practices aren’t new. Consumer groups have long suspected that some fuel retailers under-report actual sales to minimize tax obligations, though proving such claims requires sophisticated tracking systems and rigorous audits that Ghana has historically struggled to implement consistently.

The petroleum downstream sector operates through a complex web of bulk distribution companies, OMCs, and retail stations. This complexity creates multiple points where volumes could theoretically be misreported, whether through deliberate manipulation or inadvertent accounting errors.

COPEC has emerged as one of Ghana’s most vocal consumer advocacy organizations, regularly challenging both government policy and private sector practices in the energy sector. The organization’s willingness to call out specific issues has made it influential, though critics sometimes question whether its interventions produce tangible results.

The GRA faces persistent challenges in monitoring compliance across various sectors. Petroleum products represent relatively easier commodities to track compared to informal sector transactions, yet enforcement remains inconsistent. Whether the authority has sufficient resources and political backing to conduct thorough investigations remains an open question.

For OMCs operating legitimately, false accusations could damage reputations unfairly. The industry has previously complained about being scapegoated for problems rooted in government policy decisions, including taxes and levies that drive up fuel prices. Any investigation must therefore balance accountability with fairness.

Ghana’s petroleum pricing formula already incorporates numerous taxes and levies that make local fuel prices higher than in some neighboring countries. If significant volumes are indeed going unreported, the government is losing substantial revenue that could fund infrastructure development or social programs.

Technology offers potential solutions. Digital tracking systems and automated volume monitoring could reduce opportunities for manipulation while simplifying compliance for honest operators. Several countries have implemented such systems successfully, though initial investment costs can be substantial.

The timing of Amoah’s call coincides with broader government efforts to enhance revenue mobilization. President Mahama’s administration has repeatedly emphasized the need to widen the tax net and improve collection efficiency across sectors, making the petroleum industry a logical focus given its economic importance.

Consumer groups like COPEC walk a fine line. They must advocate forcefully for transparency and fair pricing while avoiding positions that could destabilize an industry critical to daily economic activity. Fuel shortages caused by overly aggressive enforcement could harm the very consumers these organizations claim to protect.

Previous investigations into petroleum sector irregularities have sometimes fizzled without producing meaningful consequences. Building public trust requires not just launching investigations but following through with appropriate actions when wrongdoing is confirmed.

The Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors’ involvement suggests some industry players recognize the problem and want solutions. Self-regulation rarely works perfectly, but industry cooperation with regulatory efforts could prove more effective than purely adversarial approaches.

For ordinary Ghanaians, these technical discussions about sales volumes and revenue collection translate directly into fuel prices they pay at the pump. Any recovered revenue could theoretically allow government to reduce some levies, though whether savings would be passed to consumers remains uncertain given Ghana’s fiscal pressures.

The GRA has not yet publicly responded to COPEC’s call for investigation. Whether the authority treats this as a priority or views it as one more complaint among many will become clear in coming weeks through either visible action or conspicuous silence.