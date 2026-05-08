EOCO Hunts Esther Osaah Boateng, Mercy Korang, Rita Ewura Abena Appiah in Financial Loss Scandal

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has issued wanted notices for three women in connection with investigations into alleged financial loss to the state.

The individuals—Esther Osaah Boateng, Mercy Korang and Rita Ewura Abena Appiah—are being sought as part of ongoing probes into suspected financial misconduct. While the agency has confirmed the nature of the offence, it has not disclosed details regarding the amounts involved or the specific institutions affected.

According to EOCO, the decision to publicly list the three as wanted follows efforts to locate them through standard investigative procedures. Their photographs have been circulated to assist in identification, with authorities urging the public to volunteer any information that could lead to their arrest.

Each of the suspects is alleged to have played a role in activities that resulted in financial loss, an offence that falls within EOCO’s mandate to investigate economic and organised crime, including corruption and fraud-related cases.

Members of the public who may have knowledge of the whereabouts of the suspects have been advised to contact EOCO or report to the nearest police station. The agency has also provided dedicated phone lines to receive tips and relevant information.

EOCO, established under the Economic and Organised Crime Office Act, 2010 (Act 804), is tasked with tackling serious financial crimes in Ghana. Its operations include intelligence gathering, asset recovery and prosecution support in cases involving economic offences.

The agency says public cooperation remains critical as it works to track down the suspects and advance its investigations.