NaSTAG Launches Year-long Activities to Mark Its 10th Anniversary

The National Seed Traders Association of Ghana (NaSTAG) has launched a year-long series of activities to mark its 10th anniversary celebrations at the 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Wenchi in the Bono Region.

Executives of the largest seed association in the country explained that as part of the year-long celebrations, each month would feature specific events, including stakeholder engagements, public awareness campaigns, field days, and an awards ceremony.

The commemorative logo of the anniversary was also unveiled during the AGM.

In a communique issued and signed by President, NaSTAG, Seidu Mubarak Abdulai, at the end of the two-day AGM, said it was fitting to celebrate a decade of dedicated service to Ghana’s seed sector.

“Over the past 10 years, the association has recorded several landmark achievements that have strengthened the industry, including: establishing seed traceability systems, developing a national seed producer catalogue, contributing to the National Seed Plan, launching #SeedLink, a platform amplifying the voice of the seed sector in influencing policy decisions, among others”.

The anniversary serves as both a celebration of a decade of impact and a springboard for future ambitions, the communique added.

A Call for Strengthened Relationships

The NaSTAG reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with government agencies and development partners to advance the seed sector.

The members of the association called on key government bodies, particularly the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, to support the association’s contributions to national initiatives such as the Feed Ghana Program.

Furthermore, NaSTAG issued a renewed call for strengthened relationships among all stakeholders, including policymakers, researchers, private sector actors, and international partners, to jointly develop the seed sector through coordinated policy interventions, resource mobilisation, and technical support.

Only through deeper, more intentional collaboration can Ghana achieve sustainable seed security, improved farmer livelihoods, and resilient agricultural systems, the communique emphasised.

New Members

NaSTAG officially welcomed four new members into the association at the 10th AGM.

The new members received their certificates of membership during the AGM, signifying the continued growth and attractiveness of NaSTAG to seed traders across Ghana.

This expansion demonstrates the association’s strengthening influence and the increasing recognition of collective action as essential for advancing the seed industry, the communique said.

The two-day AGM held from 28th to 29th April 2026 featured deliberations on NaSTAG’s activities and a dedicated session with The African Seed Access Index (TASAI), a key partner, on the Ghana Seed Sector Assessment workshop.

The meeting, which brought together seed producers, traders, researchers, policymakers, and development partners to deliberate on strategies for strengthening Ghana’s seed sector, ensuring industry sustainability, and reinforcing governance structures to drive effective implementation of key initiatives, was held on the theme: “Delivering Quality Seeds: The Anchor for the Prosperity of Feeding Ghana”.

The AGM also allowed government partners to deliver goodwill messages and encouraged NaSTAG to build on its successes.