Environmental Defenders Face Mob Attack at Atetem: RoNAG Against Armed Men from Top Officials in Adansi-Asokwa District

A community-led effort to confront a looming environmental and public health crisis in Atatem took a dramatic and troubling turn on Tuesday, 8th April, 2026 when members of the Rights of Nature Movement Ghana (RoNAG) and residents were confronted by a group of armed men, reportedly linked to some top officials in the Adansi-Asokwa District. The incident occurred during a Right of Nature sensitization program – phase two held at their community centre, where RoNAG members had gathered with community stakeholders to present urgent findings on the condition of the Gyeme River which is a vital water source for the Atatem community.

According to RoNAG, scientific tests conducted on samples from the river revealed the presence of hazardous heavy metals, including lead, mercury, and arsenic. These toxic substances pose severe health risks, particularly for residents who depend on the river for drinking, cooking, and other daily activities. Prolonged exposure to such contaminants is associated with serious health complications, including organ damage and neurological disorders.

The meeting, intended as both an informational session and a platform for dialogue, also highlighted the cultural and historical significance of the Gyeme River. Community members shared stories, traditions, and long-held beliefs tied to the river, underscoring its importance not just as a resource, but as a symbol of identity and continuity.

However, the atmosphere shifted abruptly when a group of armed men arrived at the venue. Eyewitness accounts indicate that the men, believed to be acting on behalf of influential figures within the district, demanded to know the purpose of the gathering before ordering an immediate shutdown of the program though RoNAG had sent letters of intent to all the relevant authorities in the district. The situation quickly escalated as the armed group reportedly acted with aggression, instructing attendees to disperse and vacate the premises. In response, RoNAG members and several community participants resisted the directive, standing their ground and asserting their right to assemble and discuss issues directly affecting their health and environment. The confrontation created a tense standoff between the environmental defenders and the armed intruders. Despite the intensity of the situation, no physical injuries were reported.

The disruption has raised serious concerns about the safety of environmental advocates and the ability of communities to freely engage in discussions about issues that impact their wellbeing. It also brings into question the broader challenges faced by grassroots movements seeking transparency and accountability in matters of environmental protection. Residents of Atatem remain deeply disturbed about both the contamination of the Gyeme River and the circumstances surrounding the interruption of a meeting meant to address it.

The events of April 7, 2026 have left the community at a crossroads, caught between the urgent need to confront an environmental threat and the growing tension surrounding efforts to bring that truth to light.