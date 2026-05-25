Enterprise Insurance Pays GHȼ280 Million in 2025 Claims

Enterprise Insurance paid more than GHȼ280 million in claims to policyholders across Ghana in 2025, supporting thousands of individuals, families, and businesses as they recovered from unexpected losses during the year.

Individual customers accounted for nearly 3,500 of the settlements, receiving about GHȼ84 million in total. More than 3,200 businesses were paid approximately GHȼ195 million, enabling many to sustain operations after financial setbacks.

A standout performer within the company’s service model was the Same Day Motor Claims Service, launched in March 2018 to cut waiting times for minor motor claims. By the close of 2025, more than 2,000 customers had benefited from the initiative, with over GHȼ2 million disbursed under it.

To modernise the claims experience further, Enterprise Insurance introduced ClaimXpress, a digital platform that gives customers real-time visibility into the status of their claims. The tool aims to reduce anxiety and improve transparency at a point when policyholders are most vulnerable.

The company’s financial position underpins its capacity to honour these commitments. GCR Ratings, one of Africa’s leading credit assessment agencies, has assigned Enterprise Insurance an AAA credit rating, indicating a strong ability to meet obligations even under difficult economic conditions.

Enterprise Insurance traces its origins to 1924, when it began operations in the Gold Coast. More than a century later, it continues to position reliability and financial discipline as the foundation of its market proposition.