Ghana Private Sector Credit Surges 24.5% in April

Ghana’s banking sector recorded real private sector credit growth of 24.5 percent year-on-year in April 2026, as falling interest rates redirected lending away from government securities and toward private borrowers, Bank of Ghana (BoG) data has shown.

Nominal credit growth reached 28.7 percent over the period, with total advances hitting GH¢115.2 billion, up 25 percent from a year earlier. The growth reverses a contraction of 7.3 percent recorded in May 2025 and reflects the most significant shift in credit direction since Ghana’s post-debt restructuring adjustment began.

The expansion followed a sustained monetary easing cycle in which the BoG cut its policy rate from 28 percent in mid-2025 to 14 percent by March 2026. Yields on 91 day Treasury bills fell from above 15 percent a year ago to 4.9 percent in April 2026. Secondary market yields on post-Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) bonds compressed to between 9 and 13 percent across tenors, narrowing the appeal of risk-free instruments and lowering the opportunity cost of private lending.

Services attracted the largest share of new credit at 36.7 percent of total loans, followed by commerce and finance at 23.0 percent and manufacturing at 11.0 percent, according to the BoG’s March 2026 Monetary Policy Report. The private sector’s share of total industry credit rose to 95.8 percent as public sector credit contracted 27.8 percent to GH¢4.6 billion.

The aggregate balance sheet expanded alongside credit activity. Total banking assets rose 26.6 percent year-on-year to GH¢493.9 billion, while total deposits grew 26.2 percent to GH¢365.5 billion.

Asset quality continued to strengthen. The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio fell to 18.0 percent in April 2026 from 23.6 percent in April 2025. Excluding the loss category, the NPL ratio stood at 5.6 percent. The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) climbed to 22.3 percent from 17.5 percent over the same period, holding at that level without regulatory relief compared with 15.8 percent on the same basis a year earlier.

Profitability, however, compressed as yields declined. Net interest margins fell to 9.3 percent from 14.0 percent in April 2025. Return on equity (RoE) after tax dropped to 22.4 percent from a range of 31 to 32 percent throughout 2025, while return on assets (RoA) before tax eased to 4.3 percent from 5.0 percent.

BoG Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, speaking at the opening of the 130th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings this week, questioned whether current conditions were “sufficiently effective in influencing lending conditions going forward.”

Banks maintained a cautious investment posture despite improving fundamentals. Treasury bills accounted for 65.0 percent of investment portfolios in February 2026, up sharply from 44.5 percent a year earlier, while long-term securities fell to 34.5 percent from 55.1 percent. The cost-to-income ratio held broadly stable at 74.6 percent in April 2026 against 76.2 percent in April 2025, as operating costs have not declined in step with revenue compression.

With total sector deposits at GH¢365.5 billion, the funding base remains substantial enough to support continued credit expansion through the remainder of 2026.