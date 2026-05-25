Fitch Upgrades UBA Ghana Rating to B

Fitch Ratings has upgraded United Bank for Africa (UBA) Ghana’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘B’ from ‘B-‘ with a Positive Outlook on Monday, reflecting stronger asset quality, improved profitability, and sound capital buffers at the Accra-based lender.

The agency simultaneously raised UBA Ghana’s Viability Rating (VR) to ‘B’ from ‘B-‘, tying the action directly to Ghana’s improving sovereign credit profile. Fitch projects the country’s real GDP growth at 5% in 2026 and notes that inflation fell to 3.4% in April 2026, down sharply from an average of 22.9% in 2024.

UBA Ghana’s Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio was the standout metric in the assessment, dropping to 2.1% at the close of 2025 from 12.5% in 2024. Fitch attributed the turnaround to recoveries and disciplined risk management. The bank’s Total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) reached 22.7% in the first quarter of 2026, well above the regulatory minimum.

Managing Director Bernard Gyebi described the outcome as “a strong validation of the bank’s strategic direction.” The bank said it plans to deepen investment in digital banking, trade finance, and financial inclusion as it consolidates on the rating momentum.

Fitch also noted UBA Ghana benefits from its parent, United Bank for Africa Plc, including access to large cross-border transactions and the strength of the group’s pan-African network.