Ensuring Vaccine Access Is a Shared National Duty — NVI Survey

A nationwide vaccine perception survey conducted by the National Vaccine Institute (NVI) has revealed overwhelming public confidence in vaccines among Ghanaians, providing a significant endorsement of the country’s ambition to begin local vaccine production.

The survey found that 94.2 percent of respondents believe ensuring vaccine availability is a collective national responsibility, requiring the commitment and collaboration of government, health institutions, communities, and citizens.

The findings also showed that 89.7 percent of respondents expressed confidence in vaccines, describing them as life-saving interventions that play a vital role in protecting public health and preventing disease outbreaks.

According to the NVI, the results challenge assumptions about widespread vaccine hesitancy in Ghana and demonstrate a strong foundation of public trust that can support the country’s vaccine manufacturing agenda.

The survey further revealed growing support for locally produced vaccines, with 71.3 percent of respondents indicating their willingness to accept and use vaccines manufactured in Ghana when local production is expected to commence in 2027.

The study, one of the most comprehensive national assessments of public attitudes toward vaccines and locally manufactured health products, covered all 16 regions and 55 districts across the country. A total of 13,905 valid responses were analysed.

The findings are expected to inform public education campaigns, risk communication strategies, and behavioural change interventions ahead of the rollout of Ghana’s vaccine manufacturing programme.

The survey also highlighted strong public trust in healthcare professionals and key national health institutions, including the Ghana Health Service and the Food and Drugs Authority.

Healthcare professionals who participated in the study expressed their readiness to play a central role in building public confidence and promoting the uptake of vaccines produced within the country.

The NVI said the findings reinforce Ghana’s broader vision of achieving vaccine self-sufficiency, strengthening national health security, and reducing dependence on imported vaccines, while positioning the country as a future hub for vaccine manufacturing in the region.

By Margaret Esaah Boakye