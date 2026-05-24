Eight Arrested for Illegal Mining in Bono Region Forest

Berekum Divisional Police arrested eight people for illegal mining in the Amomaso Forest near Berekum Municipality, Bono Region, on May 20, 2026, after a community distress call flagged the activity to authorities.

The Berekum District Patrol team arrived at the scene around 4:00 PM to find local residents who had already apprehended the suspects and held them pending police arrival. Officers seized a pickaxe, four shovels, a water pumping machine and a woollen carpet reportedly used in gold washing operations. All items were retained as evidence.

The suspects have been identified as Atule Nathaniel, 23; Azusiwine Cletus, 22; Ayaama Thomas, 15; Asigiya Joseph, 23; Aboyinga Aselise, 37; Atanbire Reymond, 20; Isaac Ntim, 46; and Aguya Isaac, 25.

All eight were detained for further investigation. Authorities are currently preparing the case for prosecution.

The Bono Regional Police Command has commended residents for their vigilance and urged the public to continue reporting illegal mining activities in the area.