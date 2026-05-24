Ada Senior High Technical Students Arrested After Viral Cutlass Video

Source: Augustin Mawutor Egbenya

The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested four students of Ada Senior High Technical School following a disturbing viral video showing one of them wielding a cutlass and threatening colleagues on campus.

The suspects, identified as Raymond Gyamfi (18), Òscar Amemoair (18), Odartey Wilson (18), and a juvenile, were taken into custody around 12:10 a.m. on May 22, 2026, after the video was intercepted online. They are currently assisting police investigations. Authorities have urged students to resolve disagreements peacefully through established school structures and warned against acts of violence or intimidation.

Parents and school administrators have also been encouraged to strengthen supervision and discipline to maintain safety in schools. The police command assured the public that investigations are ongoing and updates will be provided in due course.

Ada Senior High Technical School, located at Sege in the Ada West District, was established in September 1991 with an initial population of 110 students—75 boys and 35 girls. Today, the school has grown to over 2,100 students and offers both day and boarding facilities. It is a mixed-gender Category C public institution with programs in General Arts, Business, Technical, Home Economics, Visual Arts, Agricultural Science, and General Science.

The school’s motto, “Knowledge, Work, Progress”, reflects its mission to transform students through academic, social, and moral development, while instilling discipline and responsibility. Over the years, Ada Senior High Technical has produced graduates who contribute to Ghana’s workforce in diverse fields, embodying its vision of being a center of excellence for youth development based on trust, honesty, and fear of God.

This incident highlights the tension between the school’s long-standing reputation for discipline and holistic education and the challenges posed by modern social pressures. While Ada Senior High Technical has historically been recognized for nurturing responsible citizens, the recent viral video underscores the importance of reinforcing guidance and counseling structures to safeguard its legacy.

The police intervention serves as a reminder that maintaining order in schools requires collaboration between authorities, parents, and educators to ensure that institutions like Ada Senior High Technical continue to thrive as safe environments for learning and personal growth.