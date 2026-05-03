Efia Odo Says Ghana’s Film Industry is Wasting Her Talent

Actress and television personality Efia Odo says her acting abilities have been largely buried by the struggles of Ghana’s film industry, using a fresh appearance in rapper Sarkodie’s music video to renew her call for the sector to do better.

Efia Odo, born Andrea Owusu, starred in the official video for Odo Pa, a collaboration between Sarkodie and singer Kweku Flick released on April 30, 2026 under Sarkcess Music. Speaking on UTV in Accra, she said the role came naturally to her and reminded her of what she feels the industry is failing to utilise.

“I am an actress and this role was nothing new for me. It is just unfortunate that the acting industry is not going on as well as it should be. I am a comedian; I can fit in any role that you give me. I can do comedy, drama,” she said.

The Ghanaian-American entertainer, who has appeared in films including She Prayed, Apples and Bananas, and Fix Us, has increasingly been associated with television presenting and social media rather than film roles in recent years. She said her versatility as a performer remains untapped because opportunities in Ghanaian cinema have not matched the demand from actors trying to build sustainable careers.

Her comments add to a long-running conversation within Ghana’s entertainment community about the structural challenges facing the local film industry, including inconsistent funding, limited theatrical infrastructure, and competition from foreign content on streaming platforms.

The Odo Pa video has drawn wide attention since its release, with audiences praising its cinematic quality and Efia Odo’s screen presence as a highlight.