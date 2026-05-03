Ghana Plans Eco-Friendly Makeover for Accra’s Iconic Children’s Park

The government has announced plans to transform the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra into a modern, environmentally conscious recreational facility, with proposals set to go before Cabinet and both local and international organisations already signalling interest in supporting the project.

The 14.83-acre park, located opposite the National Theatre at West Ridge in the Greater Accra Region, has long been a source of public concern. Named after celebrated Ghanaian playwright and children’s advocate Efua Sutherland, the facility has deteriorated significantly over the years, drawing repeated calls from civil society and advocacy groups for restoration.

Speaking to Citi News on Saturday, Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey said the redesign is being carefully planned to meet modern standards while ensuring access for every child. The proposed facility will feature a mix of paid and free-access recreational areas, with canopy walkways and waterfalls among the attractions under consideration.

“There are other aspects that people may have to pay to access, but we are looking at creating a place where any child can walk in and relax for free. We are looking at preserving not less than 85 percent of the trees there. We have put a lot of thought into it, and we are happy with it,” Dr Lartey said.

Environmental sustainability is central to the design, the Minister confirmed, with a commitment to retaining at least 85 percent of the park’s existing tree cover.

The announcement comes as urban Accra faces a growing shortage of safe, green recreational spaces for children. Government officials framed the project as part of broader efforts to promote child welfare, environmental conservation, and urban renewal.

No timeline for Cabinet submission or construction commencement has been publicly confirmed.