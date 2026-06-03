Eden Care Launched to Provide Quality Healthcare Access and Delivery in Ghana

Acacia Health Insurance Limited, a subsidiary of Enterprise Group, has launched ‘Eden Care’, a new retail health insurance product designed to provide affordable and flexible healthcare coverage for individuals, families, and small businesses across Ghana.

The product launch marks Acacia’s strategic entry into Ghana’s retail health insurance market and aims to address a significant gap in healthcare financing.

Enterprise Group Positions Eden Care as Strategic Milestone

Speaking at the launch in Accra, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Group, Daniel Larbi-Tieku, described Eden Care as a major milestone in the Group’s journey to provide comprehensive financial and social protection solutions for customers throughout their lives.

According to him, Enterprise Group has built an integrated ecosystem covering insurance, pensions, property management, and funeral services, all designed to safeguard the wellbeing of customers. However, he noted that a gap remained in the area of health insurance, prompting the Group’s strategic acquisition of Acacia Health Insurance in 2021.

“Today marks a very significant milestone. Not only are we unveiling a retail health insurance plan, but we are also completing a vital chapter in the Enterprise narrative,” he said.

Mr. Larbi-Tieku noted that since joining Enterprise Group, Acacia Health Insurance has grown into one of Ghana’s leading private health insurance providers, supported by an extensive healthcare network and a strong corporate client base.

He revealed that the company’s claims settlement capacity has improved significantly over the years, with claims payouts increasing from approximately GH¢63 million in 2022 to about GH¢128 million in 2025.

“This reflects our commitment to our customers. Our promise is simple: when claims are due, we pay them,” he stated.

The Enterprise Group CEO said the new product was developed in response to the realities faced by many Ghanaian households.

Citing company research, he said only about one percent of Ghana’s estimated population of 32 million people is covered by private health insurance, while approximately 61 percent of healthcare expenses are financed through personal savings, assistance from relatives and friends, or emergency funds.

He warned that for many households, a medical emergency often translates into a financial crisis, underscoring the need for accessible health insurance solutions. “The need is genuine and the gap remains substantial. This is the gap we are seeking to address,” he said.

Mr. Larbi-Tieku stressed that Enterprise Group is entering the retail health insurance market with a long-term vision, strong governance structures, and plans to introduce additional customized solutions to meet evolving customer needs.

He also expressed gratitude to regulators, healthcare providers, brokers, agents, and employees whose contributions made the launch possible.

Acacia MD Highlights Shift Toward Inclusive Healthcare Access

The Managing Director of Acacia Health Insurance Limited, Mrs. Araba Asumanu, said the launch of Eden Care reflects the company’s commitment to innovation, inclusion, and expanding access to quality healthcare solutions for more Ghanaians.

She noted that private health insurance has traditionally focused on serving corporate organisations, where Acacia has built a strong reputation for delivering quality healthcare coverage, excellent customer service, and wellness-focused solutions.

However, she said the future of healthcare access requires a broader approach that extends beyond corporate clients to individuals, families, entrepreneurs, retirees, and small businesses.

“While we celebrate what we have built so far, we also recognize that the future of healthcare access calls us to do more. It calls us to look beyond the traditional corporate market and think intentionally about smaller businesses, families, individuals, and others whose health needs deserve the same care, quality, and peace of mind,” she said.

Mrs. Asumanu explained that Acacia’s expansion into the retail market was informed by the concerns and expectations of people in the semi-formal and informal sectors who have long sought access to private health insurance solutions.

According to her, the company repeatedly encountered a common question from many Ghanaians: “What about us?”

“We have heard that question from families, entrepreneurs, retirees, and individuals across the country. Today is our answer,” she stated.

Meaning Behind ‘Eden Care’ and Product Vision

She explained that the name “Eden Care” was inspired by the concepts of safety, wellbeing, comfort, and peace of mind.

Drawing inspiration from the biblical Garden of Eden, she said quality health insurance should provide customers with reassurance and confidence during life’s most challenging moments.

“When people think about health insurance, they are not simply looking for a card in their wallet or a policy document. They are looking for the assurance that when illness comes, the care they need will not be beyond reach,” she said.

Mrs. Asumanu added that Eden Care represents the confidence of knowing that quality healthcare is accessible when needed and the comfort of being protected during periods of vulnerability.

She said the product is anchored on three key pillars: access to a broad healthcare provider network, flexible plans tailored to different customer needs, and the expertise gained from years of serving corporate clients across Ghana.

She called for stronger collaboration to increase healthcare access and ensure that more Ghanaians benefit from quality and affordable health insurance coverage.

“Let us reach the families, individuals, and businesses who need us most. Let us be part of the reason more Ghanaians sleep with greater peace of mind,” she said.

Mrs. Asumanu expressed appreciation to healthcare providers, brokers, agents, regulators, and business partners for supporting Acacia’s growth and helping to bring the new product to market.

Product Design and Features Explained

Providing details of the product, the Head of Business Growth at Acacia Health Insurance Limited, Mr. James Brew-Wartemberg, said Eden Care has been designed to offer comprehensive healthcare protection while addressing some of the common challenges faced by Ghanaians seeking medical care.

He noted that Acacia Health Insurance, as part of Enterprise Group, is ISO 27001 certified, assuring customers that their personal and medical data are protected under internationally recognized information security standards.

According to him, the certification demonstrates the company’s commitment to safeguarding sensitive customer information and maintaining high standards of data security.

Mr. Brew-Wartemberg highlighted several unique features of Eden Care, including coverage for individuals with chronic and pre-existing medical conditions, accommodation support for caregivers of hospitalized patients, telemedicine services, medicine delivery options, and broad prescription drug coverage.

He disclosed that Acacia currently works with more than 750 accredited healthcare providers across all 16 regions of Ghana, ensuring nationwide access to healthcare services for policyholders.

The company has also established a 24-hour customer service centre to respond to emergencies and provide support to customers around the clock.

“Our business is critical care. We understand that emergencies can happen at any time, and we are ready to support our customers whenever they need us,” he said.

Pilot Phase, Coverage Plans and Digital Expansion

Mr. Brew-Wartemberg further revealed that Eden Care was piloted for one year before its official launch, allowing the company to test and refine the product based on customer feedback and operational experience.

The product is available in three categories — Eden Care Essential, Eden Care Enhanced, and Eden Care Elite — each offering varying levels of outpatient and inpatient healthcare coverage.

He noted that enrollment has been fully digitized, enabling customers to obtain quotations, register, make payments, and access their membership cards online.

Board Chairman’s Statement

Speaking on behalf of Board Chairman Keli Gadzekpo, Group Chair, he described the launch of Eden Care as a major step toward expanding access to affordable and reliable healthcare coverage in Ghana.

He said the company remains committed to delivering healthcare solutions built on efficiency, consistency, and trust, stressing that these principles are critical in the health insurance sector.

He explained that Eden Care was developed to address persistent gaps in healthcare financing, noting that many Ghanaians continue to struggle to afford quality medical care at the point of need.

According to him, the new product is designed to ease financial pressure on households by ensuring seamless and dependable access to healthcare services.

He added that the launch marks the beginning of a broader retail expansion strategy, with additional products in the pipeline to strengthen service delivery.

He assured stakeholders of the company’s commitment to regulatory compliance and operational excellence, saying it aims to remain a leading player in the health insurance industry.

He further emphasized that Eden Care represents more than a product, but a long-term commitment to improving healthcare access for Ghanaians.

The launch of Eden Care is expected to strengthen Acacia Health Insurance’s position in Ghana’s private healthcare sector while broadening access to affordable and flexible health insurance solutions for underserved populations across the country.

The product launch attracted industry stakeholders, regulators, healthcare providers, brokers, agents, government officials, and customers.