West Africa Pushes Mining Beyond Raw Material Exports

Ghana’s Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah on Wednesday declared that Africa’s top gold producer intends to move mining from resource extraction toward industrial value creation, as the West African Mining and Power Expo (WAMPEX) opened its 19th edition in Accra.

The three-day event, organised by dmg events in partnership with the Ghana Chamber of Mines and endorsed by Ghana’s Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, brought together over 6,000 mining professionals and more than 250 exhibitors from 20 countries.

Buah told delegates that Ghana’s ambitions stretch well beyond retaining its status as Africa’s leading gold producer. The country wants mining to drive industrialisation, generate employment, deepen local participation, and improve livelihoods, all while meeting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards that international markets increasingly demand.

“We are overhauling our regulatory and legal frameworks to reflect emerging realities,” Buah said.

Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Development Minister Oladele Henry Alake reinforced that framing with a regional argument. He told the gathering that the global transition toward clean energy, electric mobility, and digital infrastructure has sharply increased demand for critical minerals concentrated across West Africa, and that the window to capitalise on that demand is open now.

Alake said the region must move from being a raw material supplier to an active participant in global value chains through responsible mining, local processing, and regional industrial integration.

West Africa’s mining sector is currently valued at USD 52.3 billion and projected to reach USD 89.1 billion by 2033, with Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, and Nigeria among the markets driving the fastest growth across gold, bauxite, iron ore, and critical minerals.

WAMPEX runs through Friday, June 5, 2026.