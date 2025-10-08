ECOWAS Ministers Tackle Statutory Posts Distribution in Abuja

West African ministers gathered in Abuja, Nigeria, for a critical two-day meeting on October 7 and 8 to deliberate on the equitable distribution of statutory positions within ECOWAS institutions for the 2026 to 2030 term.

The ad hoc ministerial session, hosted by Nigeria in collaboration with the ECOWAS Commission, brought together senior officials from member states to address the rotation of key leadership roles across the regional body’s various institutions. The committee comprises representatives from Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria, Senegal, and Togo.

Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Nigeria’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, chaired the session and emphasized the significance of the gathering in upholding regional integration principles.

“Our gathering reaffirms our shared commitment to upholding the principles of fairness, regional balance and institutional integrity in the governance of our community,” she said during her opening remarks.

She explained that the committee’s responsibility extends to reviewing and evaluating proposals for statutory position allocations, with a mandate to submit recommendations to the Council of Ministers at its statutory meetings scheduled for December 2025. The council will then make final recommendations to the Authority of Heads of State and Government.

Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, opened the session by expressing gratitude to Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued leadership and support. He also commended Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu and her team at the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for facilitating the meeting’s organization.

Dr. Touray outlined the framework that would guide discussions, explaining that the Commission prepared a comprehensive memorandum based on provisions from the 2012 Additional Act and historical data tracking position distribution since 1975.

“During this meeting, the Commission will present a memorandum establishing the framework for the allocation of statutory posts, drawn up on the basis of the provisions of the 2012 Additional Act and historical data on the distribution of posts since 1975,” he explained.

The ECOWAS Commission president stressed the importance of approaching the allocation process with objectivity and collective interest in mind. He expressed hope that committee members would consider proposals through the lens of regional solidarity, a cornerstone principle of West African integration.

“The Commission remains fully prepared to provide all the support and services necessary to facilitate the work of the Committee,” Dr. Touray added, signaling the secretariat’s readiness to assist deliberations.

Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu praised the quality of the Commission’s preparatory work, particularly the comprehensive memorandum provided to participants. She described the document as offering an in-depth reflection of the legal framework governing statutory seat allocation.

“This document provides an in-depth reflection of the legal framework governing the allocation of statutory seats and will undoubtedly facilitate our discussions,” she noted.

The meeting takes on particular urgency as current statutory appointees’ mandates are set to expire between July and October 2026. These positions carry four-year, non-renewable terms, making timely succession planning essential for institutional continuity.

The ad hoc committee was established following a decision at the 94th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers held in June 2025. Its creation reflected growing recognition among member states that statutory position allocation needed careful review to ensure fair representation across the region.

The principles of equity, inclusion and regional solidarity emerged as recurring themes throughout opening addresses. These values, speakers emphasized, must guide the distribution of positions to maintain balance among member states and strengthen confidence in ECOWAS institutions.

The meeting represents another step in ECOWAS’s ongoing efforts to maintain institutional stability amid regional challenges. The bloc has faced significant tests in recent years, including military coups in some member states and the withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger from the organization.

Against this backdrop, ensuring equitable representation in ECOWAS institutions becomes even more critical. Fair distribution of statutory posts can help reinforce member states’ commitment to the regional project and strengthen the legitimacy of community decisions.

The statutory positions under review span various ECOWAS institutions, including the Commission itself, specialized agencies, and other community bodies. Each position carries specific responsibilities for advancing regional integration objectives across economic, political and social dimensions.

Historical patterns in position allocation have sometimes sparked debates about balance and fairness among member states. The 2012 Additional Act sought to establish clearer guidelines, but its implementation has required ongoing interpretation and adjustment based on changing regional dynamics.

The December 2025 Council of Ministers meeting will prove crucial, as ministers review the ad hoc committee’s recommendations before forwarding them to heads of state and government for final approval. This timeline ensures that decisions are made well before current mandates expire in 2026.

Nigeria’s hosting of the meeting underscores its continued leadership role within ECOWAS and its commitment to the organization’s success despite regional tensions. As the bloc’s largest economy and most populous nation, Nigeria often plays a convening role in addressing sensitive institutional matters.

The outcomes of this Abuja session will shape ECOWAS leadership for the next five years, influencing the organization’s direction during a period when regional cooperation faces both challenges and opportunities.