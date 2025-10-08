Ghana Fixed Income Market Records Diverse Trading Activity

Ghana’s fixed income market processed transactions across multiple debt instruments on Tuesday, October 8, 2025, with activity spanning government securities, corporate bonds, and repurchase agreements as investors continued to demonstrate appetite for the country’s debt market.

The trading session captured in the Ghana Fixed Income Market report showed participation across the full spectrum of available instruments, from short-term treasury bills to long-term government bonds and corporate debt issued by private sector entities.

Government securities dominated the day’s activity, with both new and old issues of Ghana Government (GoG) notes and bonds attracting investor attention. The market also recorded transactions in treasury bills across various tenors, including the popular 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day instruments that have become staples for institutional investors seeking short-term exposure.

Treasury bills have maintained their position as preferred instruments for many market participants in recent months, offering competitive yields while providing the liquidity that institutional portfolios require. The October 8 session continued this pattern, with meaningful volumes traded across the different maturity profiles.

New government bonds, which carry benchmark status in Ghana’s sovereign debt curve, featured coupons ranging from the mid-single digits to just below 10 percent. These instruments trade at prices that reflect current market yield expectations, which have remained elevated despite Ghana’s improving macroeconomic fundamentals.

Some of the new government issues are denominated in US dollars, catering to investors seeking foreign currency exposure within the domestic market framework. These dollar-denominated instruments provide an alternative for those looking to hedge against cedi depreciation while maintaining exposure to Ghanaian sovereign credit.

The corporate bond segment showed activity from several issuers, including Letshego Ghana PLC, Bayport Savings and Loans PLC, and Ghana Cocoa Board. Corporate debt has struggled to gain the same traction as government securities in recent sessions, reflecting investor preference for sovereign paper in the current market environment.

Bank of Ghana bills also featured in Tuesday’s trading, with both 56-day and 273-day tenors available. These central bank instruments serve specific monetary policy objectives while offering another short-term option for cash management by financial institutions.

The repurchase agreement market, which facilitates short-term liquidity management for financial institutions, recorded activity in both collateralized repo and GMRA (Global Master Repurchase Agreement) trades. The repo market has become increasingly important as banks and other institutions manage their daily liquidity positions.

Market data systems track the status of repo trades, categorizing them as matched, settled, or failed. This monitoring helps ensure smooth functioning of the overnight and short-term funding markets that underpin Ghana’s financial system.

Sell and buy back transactions for government bonds also took place during the session. These structured trades allow institutions to temporarily exchange securities for cash while maintaining their underlying bond positions, effectively creating synthetic repo arrangements.

The trading platform continues to provide transparent pricing for all listed instruments, with live executable quotes visible to market participants. This transparency has been crucial in building confidence among both domestic and international investors as Ghana works to deepen its capital markets.

The presence of dollar-denominated instruments alongside cedi securities reflects the market’s evolution to accommodate diverse investor needs. Foreign currency bonds issued in the domestic market have gained popularity as they offer local investors access to dollar returns without the complications of investing offshore.

Market yields across the curve remain influenced by several factors, including inflation expectations, Bank of Ghana monetary policy, and investor perceptions of Ghana’s fiscal trajectory. Current yields in the 15 to 17 percent range for government bonds continue to offer attractive real returns given inflation’s recent decline.

The October 8 trading session demonstrated the breadth of Ghana’s fixed income market, which has matured significantly over the past decade. From short-term bills to long-dated bonds, from sovereign to corporate paper, and from cedi to dollar instruments, the market now offers a comprehensive suite of investment options.

However, the continued dominance of government securities in overall trading volumes suggests that corporate issuers still face challenges in attracting investor interest. This imbalance between sovereign and corporate debt activity remains a key characteristic of Ghana’s fixed income landscape.

The repo market’s active participation indicates healthy liquidity management by financial institutions, though the presence of failed trades in the tracking system suggests occasional settlement issues that market infrastructure continues to address.

As Ghana’s economy stabilizes following its recent debt restructuring, the fixed income market is expected to play an increasingly important role in financing both government operations and private sector growth. Tuesday’s diverse trading activity reflected this ongoing evolution.