E.L sets The Camden Assembly ablaze with hit-filled performance

A packed auditorium with fans still gathered outside, hoping to get in, is no easy feat. Yet for E.L, it was a moment that felt both earned and unforgettable.

Last Saturday, the multi-talented Ghanaian artist delivered an electrifying performance at The Camden Assembly in London, leaving fans with an experience that will linger long after the final note.

From the very start, E.L commanded the stage with confidence and precision, performing fan favorites such as ‘Kaa Bu Ame’, ‘Strawberry Ginger’, ‘Shelele’, ‘Obuu Mo’, ‘Kaalu’, ‘Mi Na Bo Po’, and ‘Lalafalama’. Each song carried its own energy, yet together they created a seamless and dynamic set that kept the audience fully engaged. The connection between artist and crowd was unmatched, as every lyric was echoed back with enthusiasm and every beat was met with movement. The night was further elevated by appearances from guest performers, adding variety and depth to an already vibrant show. It was not just a concert, but a shared celebration of Ghanaian music and culture on an international stage.

According to Afromoon Official, a platform dedicated to promoting Ghanaian music within the diaspora, the event stood out as one of the most impressive they have witnessed. They noted that the energy in the room remained high from beginning to end, with the audience completely immersed in the performance. In their words, it was a different kind of atmosphere, one that felt both intense and genuine.

Following the show, E.L took a moment to express his appreciation to fans, both those who made it inside and those who were unable to gain entry. His message reflected both gratitude and a promise: “London, words cannot fully express what I felt. You showed me genuine love. We will definitely do this again. And to everyone who could not get into the venue, give me a moment.”

The Camden performance has since sparked conversations about E.L’s artistry and stage presence. Many have described him as a complete performer, one who understands how to translate music into a live experience through strong stage control, thoughtful delivery, and an undeniable connection with his audience.

With a career that has spanned over a decade, E.L continues to demonstrate growth, versatility, and consistency. His London performance did more than meet expectations. It exceeded them, leaving a lasting impression on fans and reinforcing his place as one of Ghana’s most compelling musical voices on the global stage.